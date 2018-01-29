Spain Commercial Construction Market 2017-2021 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Commercial Construction Market in Spain: Market Size, Growth and Forecast Analytics to 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Spanish commercial construction category has observed some fluctuations in the review period with a value of EUR19,968.52 million (US$22,076.03 million) in 2016 and increased at a rate of 4.20% over 2015. The market recorded a CAGR of 1.18% from 2012 through 2016.

This research report provides up-to-date market size data for the period 2012-2016 and an illustrative forecast to 2021.

Reasons to Buy:

Enhances your knowledge of the market with key figures detailing construction type.

Provides you with a breakdown of the market by construction activity (new construction, repair and maintenance, refurbishment and demolition).

Provides you with a breakdown of the segments by cost type (construction materials, construction equipment & construction services).

Details the segments covered under commercial construction market.

Allows you to plan future business decisions using the forecast figures given.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Overall Commercial Construction: Market Analysis

3 Commercial Construction Output Value: Analysis by Category

4 Leisure & Hospitality Buildings construction: Market Analysis

5 Office Buildings construction: Market Analysis

6 Outdoor Leisure Facilities construction: Market Analysis

7 Retail Buildings construction: Market Analysis

8 Other Commercial Buildings construction: Market Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jzr8kd/spain_commercial?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180129006068/en/