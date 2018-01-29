Spain Commercial Construction Market 2017-2021 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Commercial
Construction Market in Spain: Market Size, Growth and Forecast Analytics
The Spanish commercial construction category has observed some
fluctuations in the review period with a value of EUR19,968.52 million
(US$22,076.03 million) in 2016 and increased at a rate of 4.20% over
2015. The market recorded a CAGR of 1.18% from 2012 through 2016.
This research report provides up-to-date market size data for the period
2012-2016 and an illustrative forecast to 2021.
Reasons to Buy:
-
Enhances your knowledge of the market with key figures detailing
construction type.
-
Provides you with a breakdown of the market by construction activity
(new construction, repair and maintenance, refurbishment and
demolition).
-
Provides you with a breakdown of the segments by cost type
(construction materials, construction equipment & construction
services).
-
Details the segments covered under commercial construction market.
-
Allows you to plan future business decisions using the forecast
figures given.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Overall Commercial Construction: Market Analysis
3 Commercial Construction Output Value: Analysis by Category
4 Leisure & Hospitality Buildings construction: Market Analysis
5 Office Buildings construction: Market Analysis
6 Outdoor Leisure Facilities construction: Market Analysis
7 Retail Buildings construction: Market Analysis
8 Other Commercial Buildings construction: Market Analysis
