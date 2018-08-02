Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Spain taxi strike over Uber ends after six-day standstill

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/02/2018 | 03:48am EDT
FILE PHOTO - A taxi driver checks his phone as taxis block a section of the main avenue Paseo de la Castellana during an indefinite strike against what they say is unfair competition from ride-hailing and car-sharing services such as Uber and Cabify

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish taxi drivers ended a six-day strike late on Wednesday after the government said it will limit licences for online ride-hailing companies such as Uber, the latest setback for the service following global protests by taxi drivers.

For almost a week, thousands of taxi drivers across the country blocked major city streets with their cabs in protest against the services they claimed worked under less restrictive regulation that made it impossible to compete.

The services, which offer rides via a online application rather than hailing in the street, have become increasingly popular in Spain in recent years, boosted by deals that undercut taxi prices on trips to airports and other travel hubs.

The government agreed to pass new regulations in September which will guarantee a cap on licences for the services at a ratio of just one permit for every 30 taxi permits.

The ruling, which will hand regulation of the services to each of Spain's 17 regional authorities, is the latest hit for the ride-hailing companies which have faced strong opposition by taxi associations in many countries.

Backed by funds such as Goldman Sachs and BlackRock and valued at more than $70 billion, Uber has faced protests, bans and restrictions as it challenges traditional taxi operators.

London cab drivers are considering bringing a class action suit against Uber after the mobile app was granted a temporary licence renewal to operate in the British capital.

The explosive growth of for-hire vehicles in New York and a rise in suicides by yellow taxi drivers struggling to compete has prompted the municipality to consider capping the services, the first such restriction in the country.

In Spain, the enforced legislation will prompt the layoff of thousands of Uber and Cabify drivers as there are currently 9,000 permits granted to the online services compared to 70,000 taxi permits, far from the 30-1 ratio agreed on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Paul Day and Pablo Rodero; Editing by Nick Macfie/David Evans)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:06aBOJ Deputy Gov says no fixed timeframe for keeping rates low
RE
03:48aSpain taxi strike over Uber ends after six-day standstill
RE
03:46aGrab raises $1 billion to expand in Indonesia, eyes more funds
RE
03:45aLONDON MARKETS: FTSE 100 Falls As Traders Wait To See Exactly How The BOE Votes
DJ
03:44aChina urges U.S. to return to rationality on trade
RE
03:30aAviva first-half operating profit dip on disposals, Canada, weather
RE
03:14aApple working with Chinese telecom firms on ways to reduce junk messages - state media
RE
03:11aTrump's overture to emerging Asia drowned out by trade war
RE
03:08aLondon Stock Exchange Group plans for a no-deal Brexit
RE
02:51aUK markets watchdog tightens safeguards on remittances
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM : Amazon forms U.S. Postal Service lobby group with other companies
2ING GROEP : ING GROEP : second-quarter profit tops estimates as customer base expands
3SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE : SOCIETE GENERALE : 2Q Net Profit Up 9.3%, Beating Expectations
4TESLA : TESLA: 2Q Earnings Snapshot
5COUNTRYWIDE PLC : COUNTRYWIDE : Firm Placing, Placing and Open Offer 2018

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.