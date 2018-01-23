Spaulding Ridge : to Acquire Plan Rocket Consulting, Expanding Services to Include Anaplan’s Connected Planning Platform

Spaulding Ridge, a leading provider of advisory and cloud technology
services, announced today that it has entered into an agreement to
acquire Plan Rocket Consulting, a leading provider of Anaplan connected
planning implementation services.
The acquisition is the first for Spaulding Ridge, which was recently
founded by noted industry leader Jay Laabs, and it will form the
foundation of Spaulding Ridge’s performance management practice.
“Our plan at Spaulding Ridge is to build an innovative advisory and
cloud implementation firm based on leading cloud technologies,” said
Laabs, CEO of Spaulding Ridge. “We strongly believe in the potential of
Anaplan’s connected planning platform, and after surveying the
consulting market, we decided that acquiring industry leader Plan Rocket
made the most sense to quickly be a part of Anaplan’s success.”
Plan Rocket’s co-CEO, Evan Ransome, said, “We are very excited to team
up with Spaulding Ridge. The years of experience that Jay and his team
bring to our rapidly expanding business will allow us to focus on our
clients while also providing additional capabilities that we expect to
lead to broader relationships with our clients.”
Aamer Patel, Plan Rocket’s co-CEO added, “We are enthusiastic to bring
Spaulding Ridge’s advisory capabilities supporting the CFO’s office to
our clients. This combination really differentiates our services from
other tactical implementers. As Anaplan continues to grow at their
customer sites, having the ability to tap expert integration and
analytic resources to support Anaplan’s connected planning vision will
be an asset for our clients and for Anaplan.”
Anaplan Vice President of Global Alliances David Tharp added, “we
believe both Spaulding and Plan Rocket have been strong participants in
our partner program and we fully support the scaling of the partner
ecosystem. As Anaplan continues to grow, we increasingly look to our
expert partners worldwide to help our company maximize value to clients
on the connected planning journey.”
The terms of the acquisition, which is expected to close on February 1,
were not disclosed.
About Spaulding Ridge
Spaulding Ridge offers executive level, practical advice to scale your
business. Our service offering spans strategic planning, cloud strategy
and implementation, and advisory services. We place a premium on our
relationships with our clients, business partners, own team, and the
global community. To learn more, visit spauldingridge.com.
About Plan Rocket Consulting
Plan Rocket Consulting (PRC) provides highly focused resources that can
implement Anaplan’s most complex use-cases successfully. Our success is
based on a thorough understanding of the intricacies of Anaplan, as well
as business processes.
About Anaplan
Anaplan is
driving a new age of connected planning. Large and fast-growing
organizations use Anaplan’s cloud platform in every business function to
make better-informed plans and decisions and drive faster, more
effective planning processes. Anaplan also provides support, training,
and planning transformation advisory services. Anaplan is a privately
held company based in San Francisco with 18 offices and over 150 expert
partners worldwide. To learn more, visit anaplan.com.
