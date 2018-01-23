Spaulding Ridge : to Acquire Plan Rocket Consulting, Expanding Services to Include Anaplan’s Connected Planning Platform

Spaulding Ridge, a leading provider of advisory and cloud technology services, announced today that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Plan Rocket Consulting, a leading provider of Anaplan connected planning implementation services.

The acquisition is the first for Spaulding Ridge, which was recently founded by noted industry leader Jay Laabs, and it will form the foundation of Spaulding Ridge’s performance management practice.

“Our plan at Spaulding Ridge is to build an innovative advisory and cloud implementation firm based on leading cloud technologies,” said Laabs, CEO of Spaulding Ridge. “We strongly believe in the potential of Anaplan’s connected planning platform, and after surveying the consulting market, we decided that acquiring industry leader Plan Rocket made the most sense to quickly be a part of Anaplan’s success.”

Plan Rocket’s co-CEO, Evan Ransome, said, “We are very excited to team up with Spaulding Ridge. The years of experience that Jay and his team bring to our rapidly expanding business will allow us to focus on our clients while also providing additional capabilities that we expect to lead to broader relationships with our clients.”

Aamer Patel, Plan Rocket’s co-CEO added, “We are enthusiastic to bring Spaulding Ridge’s advisory capabilities supporting the CFO’s office to our clients. This combination really differentiates our services from other tactical implementers. As Anaplan continues to grow at their customer sites, having the ability to tap expert integration and analytic resources to support Anaplan’s connected planning vision will be an asset for our clients and for Anaplan.”

Anaplan Vice President of Global Alliances David Tharp added, “we believe both Spaulding and Plan Rocket have been strong participants in our partner program and we fully support the scaling of the partner ecosystem. As Anaplan continues to grow, we increasingly look to our expert partners worldwide to help our company maximize value to clients on the connected planning journey.”

The terms of the acquisition, which is expected to close on February 1, were not disclosed.

About Spaulding Ridge

Spaulding Ridge offers executive level, practical advice to scale your business. Our service offering spans strategic planning, cloud strategy and implementation, and advisory services. We place a premium on our relationships with our clients, business partners, own team, and the global community. To learn more, visit spauldingridge.com.

About Plan Rocket Consulting

Plan Rocket Consulting (PRC) provides highly focused resources that can implement Anaplan’s most complex use-cases successfully. Our success is based on a thorough understanding of the intricacies of Anaplan, as well as business processes.

About Anaplan

Anaplan is driving a new age of connected planning. Large and fast-growing organizations use Anaplan’s cloud platform in every business function to make better-informed plans and decisions and drive faster, more effective planning processes. Anaplan also provides support, training, and planning transformation advisory services. Anaplan is a privately held company based in San Francisco with 18 offices and over 150 expert partners worldwide. To learn more, visit anaplan.com.

