Special Board Committee of Wynn Resorts Retains Law Firm O'Melveny & Myers to Investigate Workplace Allegations Against Chairman and CEO Steve Wynn

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wynn Resorts, Ltd. Board of Directors announced today that the Special Committee of independent directors formed to investigate allegations regarding Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer Stephen A. Wynn has retained the law firm of O'Melveny & Myers LLP to assist it in conducting an independent investigation into the allegations. The investigation will be led by partners Apalla Chopra, Chair of O'Melveny's Labor and Employment Practice and a nationally recognized expert in investigating employment issues; and Daniel Bookin, a former federal prosecutor who specializes in advising independent board committees regarding internal investigations.

As part of the investigation, O'Melveny will create a telephonic and web-based reporting line for current and former Wynn employees to provide information that may be relevant to the investigation. The details of those resources will be announced shortly.

