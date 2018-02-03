Log in
Special Board Committee of Wynn Resorts Retains Law Firm O'Melveny & Myers to Investigate Workplace Allegations Against Chairman and CEO Steve Wynn

02/03/2018 | 03:29am CET

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wynn Resorts, Ltd. Board of Directors announced today that the Special Committee of independent directors formed to investigate allegations regarding Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer Stephen A. Wynn has retained the law firm of O'Melveny & Myers LLP to assist it in conducting an independent investigation into the allegations.  The investigation will be led by partners Apalla Chopra, Chair of O'Melveny's Labor and Employment Practice and a nationally recognized expert in investigating employment issues; and Daniel Bookin, a former federal prosecutor who specializes in advising independent board committees regarding internal investigations. 

As part of the investigation, O'Melveny will create a telephonic and web-based reporting line for current and former Wynn employees to provide information that may be relevant to the investigation.  The details of those resources will be announced shortly. 

About O'Melveny
O'Melveny's clients define markets, set precedents, and break boundaries. They are stalwarts and innovators, the names you trust and the next big thing. And for more than a century, O'Melveny has been right beside them, kicking down walls and putting up defenses to help our clients achieve their most important goals. With approximately 700 lawyers in 15 offices worldwide guided by the principles of excellence, leadership, and citizenship, we uphold a tradition of treating our clients' challenges and opportunities as our own. What do you want to achieve? For the answers, please visit www.omm.com.

Contact:
Chris Till
O'Melveny & Myers LLP
202.383.5237
[email protected] 

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/special-board-committee-of-wynn-resorts-retains-law-firm-omelveny--myers-to-investigate-workplace-allegations-against-chairman-and-ceo-steve-wynn-300592987.html

SOURCE O'Melveny & Myers LLP


© PRNewswire 2018
