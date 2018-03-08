Specialized Asset Management Firm, Star Mountain Capital, Educates Students on Financing in the Private Equity Middle Market Ecosystem

Star Mountain Capital Spoke at the Association for Corporate Growth (ACG)’s University Executive Educational Series at Fordham University

Stephen B. Paras, CFA, Managing Director & Investment Committee Member at Star Mountain Capital, LLC ("Star Mountain"), instructed the M&A Dealmaking – Understanding the Private Equity Middle Market Ecosystem course at Fordham University’s Gabelli School of Business on Monday, February 26th as part of the Association for Corporate Growth (ACG)’s University Executive Educational Series. The course covered a range of topics related to financing in the private equity middle market including alternative leveraged capital structures, types of institutions providing capital and their key characteristics, structuring applications associated with optimizing acquisition leverage, and investment considerations for determining appropriate leverage levels.

Star Mountain is a specialized investment manager focused exclusively on the large and underserved U.S. lower middle-market. Star Mountain specializes in bringing proven, large market resources and expertise to the established small and medium-sized U.S. businesses in which it invests.

“As a member of the Star Mountain team, I found the opportunity to speak at ACG University to be an excellent way to carry on the firm’s culture of fostering our Collaborative Ecosystem®. The event had a strong turnout and followed an interactive format which allowed students to engage with each other to enrich their knowledge base on middle market lending and financing. We recognize the importance of developing the next generation of talent and hope to continue the great work of Fordham University and ACG.” – Stephen Paras, Managing Director and Investment Committee Member, Star Mountain Capital, LLC

“As a seasoned practitioner in the space, I thought I had a full understanding of the lending environment, but the way that Stephen presented real world examples of different lender profiles helped me better understand providers/classes I don’t normally use and rethink some of my own strategic biases. The students in the program came away with a fuller understanding of what is out there regarding lending options and when/why to utilize different providers based on their strategic needs. Yet another great example of the thought leadership that Star Mountain Capital provides across various platforms.” – Ian Bone, ACG NY Board Member & Vice Chair of ACG University

“Stephen Paras’ informative program on real world middle market financing at ACG University at Fordham University was thought provoking and really kept us engaged.” – Greg Cooper, Director of Executive Education, Fordham University Gabelli School of Business.

Star Mountain provides a year-round internship program to experienced candidates that demonstrate passion, perseverance, determination and grit. Over the past two years, Star Mountain has hired six full-time employees from its internship program, demonstrating the strength and importance of cultivating a strong internship program and promoting from within.

As part of Star Mountain’s Collaborative Ecosystem®, Star Mountain believes top performing companies have teams that share an aligned purpose. One way Star Mountain has aligned its team is by sharing the financial success with the whole team, as 100% of the employees receive equity in the business. To ensure Star Mountain is always improving upon its processes to attract the best and the brightest, it also has an active HR Advisory committee, which includes former Managing Director and CHRO of The Fortress Investment Group (acquired by Softbank).

ABOUT STAR MOUNTAIN

Investing in the Growth Engine of America ® – Star Mountain Capital is a specialized asset management firm focused on investing in the large and underserved U.S. lower middle-market of companies with typically between $10 million and $150 million of annual revenues. Star Mountain’s distinctive business includes a custom-built media and technology platform and brings proven, large market resources to smaller businesses as a value-added lender and investment partner.

As part of its ESG, Star Mountain’s Charitable Foundation, a not-for-profit 501(c)3 focuses on improving lives through economic development, including job creation, health & wellness and cancer research. Notable missions include helping match veterans and women with high quality small and medium-sized business career opportunities across the country, including within Star Mountain’s portfolio which in aggregate represents over 200 companies.

Star Mountain was named one of the 2017 Best Places to Work by Crain's New York Business.

