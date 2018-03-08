Specialized Asset Management Firm, Star Mountain Capital, Educates Students on Financing in the Private Equity Middle Market Ecosystem

Stephen
B. Paras, CFA, Managing Director & Investment Committee Member at Star
Mountain Capital, LLC ("Star Mountain"), instructed the M&A
Dealmaking – Understanding the Private Equity Middle Market Ecosystem
course at Fordham University’s Gabelli School of Business on Monday,
February 26th as part of the Association for Corporate Growth
(ACG)’s University
Executive Educational Series. The course covered a range of topics
related to financing in the private equity middle market including
alternative leveraged capital structures, types of institutions
providing capital and their key characteristics, structuring
applications associated with optimizing acquisition leverage, and
investment considerations for determining appropriate leverage levels.
Star Mountain is a specialized investment manager focused exclusively on
the large and underserved U.S. lower middle-market. Star Mountain
specializes in bringing proven, large market resources and expertise to
the established small and medium-sized U.S. businesses in which it
invests.
“As a member of the Star Mountain team, I found the opportunity to speak
at ACG University to be an excellent way to carry on the firm’s culture
of fostering our Collaborative Ecosystem®. The event had a strong
turnout and followed an interactive format which allowed students to
engage with each other to enrich their knowledge base on middle market
lending and financing. We recognize the importance of developing the
next generation of talent and hope to continue the great work of Fordham
University and ACG.” – Stephen Paras, Managing Director and Investment
Committee Member, Star Mountain Capital, LLC
“As a seasoned practitioner in the space, I thought I had a full
understanding of the lending environment, but the way that Stephen
presented real world examples of different lender profiles helped me
better understand providers/classes I don’t normally use and rethink
some of my own strategic biases. The students in the program came away
with a fuller understanding of what is out there regarding lending
options and when/why to utilize different providers based on their
strategic needs. Yet another great example of the thought leadership
that Star Mountain Capital provides across various platforms.” – Ian
Bone, ACG NY Board Member & Vice Chair of ACG University
“Stephen Paras’ informative program on real world middle market
financing at ACG University at Fordham University was thought provoking
and really kept us engaged.” – Greg Cooper, Director of Executive
Education, Fordham University Gabelli School of Business.
Star Mountain provides a year-round internship program to experienced
candidates that demonstrate passion, perseverance, determination and
grit. Over the past two years, Star Mountain has hired six full-time
employees from its internship program, demonstrating the strength and
importance of cultivating a strong internship program and promoting from
within.
As part of Star Mountain’s Collaborative Ecosystem®, Star Mountain
believes top performing companies have teams that share an aligned
purpose. One way Star Mountain has aligned its team is by sharing the
financial success with the whole team, as 100% of the employees receive
equity in the business. To ensure Star Mountain is always improving upon
its processes to attract the best and the brightest, it also has an
active HR Advisory committee, which includes former Managing Director
and CHRO of The Fortress Investment Group (acquired by Softbank).
ABOUT STAR MOUNTAIN
Investing in the Growth Engine of America ® – Star Mountain Capital is a
specialized asset management firm focused on investing in the large and
underserved U.S. lower middle-market of companies with typically between
$10 million and $150 million of annual revenues. Star Mountain’s
distinctive business includes a custom-built media and technology
platform and brings proven, large market resources to smaller businesses
as a value-added lender and investment partner.
As part of its ESG, Star
Mountain’s Charitable Foundation, a not-for-profit 501(c)3 focuses
on improving lives through economic development, including job creation,
health & wellness and cancer research. Notable missions include helping
match veterans and women with high quality small and medium-sized
business career opportunities across the country, including within Star
Mountain’s portfolio which in aggregate represents over 200 companies.
Star Mountain was named one of the 2017
Best Places to Work by Crain's New York Business.
