Spin Transfer Technologies to Discuss Unleashing MRAM as Persistent Memory at SEMICON China 2018

Spin Transfer Technologies;
|
|
|
|
WHAT:
|
|
Dr. Mustafa Pinarbasi, CTO and SVP of Magnetics Technology at Spin
Transfer Technologies, a leading developer of high-speed,
high-endurance STT-MRAM technologies, will present during the
China
Memory Strategic Forum at SEMICON
China 2018. Dr. Pinarbasi will discuss the cost, power and
scale challenges facing traditional SRAM, DRAM and NAND flash
technologies and which new solid-state memories are trying to fill
the latency/persistence/cost “gap” in the memory hierarchy between
DRAM and NAND.
Dr. Pinarbasi will also explain the key magnetic tunnel junction
(MTJ) and circuit/system design innovations targeted to enable
MRAM to overcome its current speed and endurance limitations to
not only fill the “gap,” but also provide a cost-effective
replacement for SRAM and DRAM products.
|
|
|
|
WHEN:
|
|
Friday, March 16, 2018 from 1:30 p.m. – 1:55 p.m. UTC+8
|
|
|
|
WHERE:
|
|
Shanghai New International Expo Center
|
|
|
Century Park, Pudong
|
|
|
China, 201203
|
|
|
About Spin Transfer Technologies
Spin Transfer Technologies, Inc. (STT) is developing STT-MRAM
technologies that combine patented magnetics technologies, circuits and
memory architectures to create the industry’s lowest-cost,
highest-performance STT-MRAM memories. STT’s disruptive STT-MRAM
solutions are potentially ideal replacements for embedded SRAMs as well
as future DRAM devices. The company was established by Allied Minds and
New York University. For more information, please visit www.spintransfer.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180308005287/en/