Spin Transfer Technologies to Discuss Unleashing MRAM as Persistent Memory at SEMICON China 2018

Dr. Mustafa Pinarbasi, CTO and SVP of Magnetics Technology at Spin Transfer Technologies, a leading developer of high-speed, high-endurance STT-MRAM technologies, will present during the

China Memory Strategic Forum at SEMICON China 2018. Dr. Pinarbasi will discuss the cost, power and scale challenges facing traditional SRAM, DRAM and NAND flash technologies and which new solid-state memories are trying to fill the latency/persistence/cost “gap” in the memory hierarchy between DRAM and NAND.

Dr. Pinarbasi will also explain the key magnetic tunnel junction (MTJ) and circuit/system design innovations targeted to enable MRAM to overcome its current speed and endurance limitations to not only fill the “gap,” but also provide a cost-effective replacement for SRAM and DRAM products.