Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Splash Pharmaceuticals : Announces Financing to Advance Ovarian Cancer Clinical Trial

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/22/2018 | 03:01am CEST

Clinical trial extends previous studies of SPL-108 in ovarian cancer

Splash Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Splash”), a private biopharmaceutical company that develops novel cancer therapies, announced completion of a financing round to support the ongoing clinical trial of SPL-108. The round was oversubscribed and was led by existing investors Hamilton BioVentures (“Hamilton”) and Solstice Capital. The proceeds will support Splash’s clinical trial in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer patients.

Splash is developing a pipeline of novel therapeutics that target CD44 with the goal to achieve dramatic and durable responses in cancer patients. The first of these therapies, SPL-108, has demonstrated significant activity in animal models including ovarian, breast, endometrial, prostate, liver and brain cancers. SPL-108 has also demonstrated activity in multiple Phase I and II clinical trials in gynecological cancers with an excellent safety profile. Splash believes that combining SPL-108 with other therapies will provide even greater activity which is the basis for the current clinical trial.

“We are very pleased to close this financing round and are particularly gratified by the strong support from our existing investors who know the story best,” said Dr. David Nelson, President and CEO of Splash Pharmaceuticals. “We are excited by the breadth and depth of preclinical and clinical data that we have generated in support of our latest clinical trial in ovarian cancer. SPL-108 holds great promise for many types of cancer and we look forward to testing this clinical hypothesis with our latest trial.”

“Hamilton is excited to participate in this financing round,” said Dr. Kerry Dance, Chairman of Hamilton BioVentures. “The unique mechanism of action of SPL-108 provides a compelling possibility of achieving durable responses, which is something that has remained elusive in many recent breakthrough cancer therapies.”

About Splash Pharmaceuticals

Splash is a privately held company that is developing novel cancer therapies with a goal to provide dramatic and durable responses in many solid tumors. Splash has developed a pipeline of novel agents that target CD44 with demonstrated anti-angiogenic and anti-metastatic activity as well as synergistic cytotoxicity with other chemotherapy agents. Splash is actively seeking Pharma partners to accelerate its novel clinical programs. For more information, visit www.splashpharma.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05/21DEADLINE ALERT : Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Celgene Corporation (CELG)
BU
05/21GOODMAN : Damco leases Goodman’s one million s.f. logistics center in LA to boost its customer service and growth strategy
PU
05/21PLURALSIGHT : Inc. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Exercise in Full of the Underwriters' Option to Purchase Additional Shares
PR
05/21Dollar holds near four-month highs, oil near multi-year top
RE
05/21DEADLINE ALERT : Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO)
BU
05/21GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A. : Reports 1Q18 Consolidated Results
BU
05/21Sports schedule for Wednesday, May 23
AQ
05/21WAL MART STORES : Witnesses contradict what Crispin Harmel told police in 2009 slaying
AQ
05/21BANK OF JAPAN : Statement by Governor Kuroda concerning the Bank's Semiannual Report on Currency and Monetary Control (Committee on Financial Affairs, House of Councillors)
PU
05/21MAINFREIGHT : Freight Basics - Glossary - Abbreviations
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : eyes Latam expansion, opens Argentina office
2EU official sees trade deal with Mercosur toward year-end
3BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING TECHNICIANS IN SOUTH CAROLINA TO VOTE ON UNIONIZATION: WSJ
4STRATA-X ENERGY LTD : STRATA X ENERGY : X Has High Graded an Area Within the Serowe CSG Fairway
5SOFTBANK GROUP CORP : Microsoft, Google find fresh flaw in chips, but risk is low

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.