Splash Pharmaceuticals : Announces Financing to Advance Ovarian Cancer Clinical Trial

Splash
Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Splash”), a private biopharmaceutical
company that develops novel cancer therapies, announced completion of a
financing round to support the ongoing clinical trial of SPL-108. The
round was oversubscribed and was led by existing investors Hamilton
BioVentures (“Hamilton”) and Solstice Capital. The proceeds will support
Splash’s clinical trial in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer patients.
Splash is developing a pipeline of novel therapeutics that target CD44
with the goal to achieve dramatic and durable responses in cancer
patients. The first of these therapies, SPL-108, has demonstrated
significant activity in animal models including ovarian, breast,
endometrial, prostate, liver and brain cancers. SPL-108 has also
demonstrated activity in multiple Phase I and II clinical trials in
gynecological cancers with an excellent safety profile. Splash believes
that combining SPL-108 with other therapies will provide even greater
activity which is the basis for the current clinical trial.
“We are very pleased to close this financing round and are particularly
gratified by the strong support from our existing investors who know the
story best,” said Dr. David Nelson, President and CEO of Splash
Pharmaceuticals. “We are excited by the breadth and depth of preclinical
and clinical data that we have generated in support of our latest
clinical trial in ovarian cancer. SPL-108 holds great promise for many
types of cancer and we look forward to testing this clinical hypothesis
with our latest trial.”
“Hamilton is excited to participate in this financing round,” said Dr.
Kerry Dance, Chairman of Hamilton BioVentures. “The unique mechanism of
action of SPL-108 provides a compelling possibility of achieving durable
responses, which is something that has remained elusive in many recent
breakthrough cancer therapies.”
About Splash Pharmaceuticals
Splash is a privately held company that is developing novel cancer
therapies with a goal to provide dramatic and durable responses in many
solid tumors. Splash has developed a pipeline of novel agents that
target CD44 with demonstrated anti-angiogenic and anti-metastatic
activity as well as synergistic cytotoxicity with other chemotherapy
agents. Splash is actively seeking Pharma partners to accelerate its
novel clinical programs. For more information, visit www.splashpharma.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180521006108/en/