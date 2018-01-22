Spodak Dental Group Named VIP: Platinum Nationwide Invisalign Provider

Log in
01/22/2018 | 07:50pm CET

Spodak Dental Group

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Jan 22, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Spodak Dental Group has been named a VIP: Platinum Provider of Invisalign(R) for 2018, which is the second highest distinction in the field. VIP: Platinum Providers make up a select few of all North American Invisalign(R) Providers and are among some of the most experienced.

Spodak Dental Group is the only general dental office to earn the VIP: Platinum status in Palm Beach County. The team of dentists conveniently offers both Invisalign(R) Adult and Teen treatments.

A doctor's tier reflects the number of individuals he/she has recently treated with the comprehensive Invisalign(R) clear aligner treatment. Doctors who have achieved the VIP status are Valued Invisalign Providers, and have chosen to specialize in using the Invisalign(R) treatment to shape their patients' smile.

Invisalign(R) effectively treats a wide variety of cases, including crowding, spacing, crossbite, overbite and underbite, and consists of smooth, comfortable plastic aligners instead of sharp metal, reducing irritation on your teeth and gums.

"As a VIP: Platinum Provider, we are so proud to offer our patients the most up-to-date, state-of-the-art techniques and procedures," said Dr. Craig Spodak, owner of Spodak Dental Group. "The greatest reward is seeing our patients enjoy their straight, healthy smile, and we are proud of helping them increase their confidence and quality of life."

In addition to being a VIP: Platinum Provider, the Spodak Dental Group uses the iTero(R) Digital Scanning System to provide great quality of care and comfort for their patients. The System eliminates the need for messy putty in the patient's mouth by creating a 3-D digital impression of their teeth. In addition to offering a faster and more comfortable experience, the iTero(R) System is also more accurate, which results in a more precise fit for the Invisalign(R) aligners.

Spodak Dental Group is currently helping patients begin their Invisalign(R) treatment for $0 down and $199 per month for 24 months, interest free. Average treatment time is 10 months for adults, which is significantly less than traditional metal braces, in addition to being less expensive than braces.

Since 1976, the Spodak Dental Group has evolved to become South Florida's premier, comprehensive dental facility, and comprises a world-class association of dental professionals poised to provide full-service dental care second-to-none in both scope and skill. The Spodak Dental Group team includes General and Restorative Dentists, Endodontists, Periodontists, Prosthodontists, Board Certified Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons, Master Ceramic Artists and Anesthesiologists, as well as one of the nation's only in-office labs.

Spodak Dental Group is located at 3911 W. Atlantic Ave. in Delray Beach, Fla. Please visit https://www.spodakdental.com/ or call (561) 498-0050 for more information or to make an appointment for a complimentary Invisalign(R) scan.

VIDEO (YouTube): https://youtu.be/1bjZjHRxLvw

News Source: Spodak Dental Group

Related link: https://www.spodakdental.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/spodak-dental-group-named-vip-platinum-nationwide-invisalign-provider/
