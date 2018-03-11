Square Panda™ and Andre Agassi Announce Readvolution: a Groundbreaking Dyslexia Assessment Initiative

Square Panda and Andre Agassi today announced Readvolution, a new
initiative by the Andre Agassi Early Childhood Neuroscience Foundation
that aims to drive innovation in dyslexia assessment and intervention.
Readvolution plans to engage scientists from the University of
California, San Francisco (UCSF) Weill Institute for Neurosciences to
produce the first scientifically validated technology for scalable
universal screening of dyslexia. The initiative will foster innovation
in neuroscience research to create new educational tools for dyslexia
assessment and intervention with the goal of providing each child access
to high-quality education.
Andre Agassi and Square Panda Inc. announce the Andre Agassi Early Childhood Neuroscience Foundation to help fund the research and development of early literacy apps led by UCSF scientists.
Dyslexia is a specific learning difference in reading with
neurobiological origin that affects as much as 17 percent of all
children in the United States1. While early intervention is
known to be highly effective, dyslexia often goes undetected until late
elementary school years when effectiveness of intervention is greatly
reduced. Specifically, research has shown that each year of delay in
assessment can reduce the effectiveness of evidence-based quality
reading intervention by as much as 50 percent2.
In an effort to intervene and provide every child with the opportunity
to succeed, Andre Agassi has formed the Andre Agassi Early Childhood
Neuroscience Foundation to help fund the research and development of
early literacy apps led by UCSF scientists. The Foundation’s mission is
to maximize learning success in early childhood in an effort to tackle
disparities through innovation in the neuroscience of learning. Together
the parties will apply the latest scientifically proven assessments and
interventions to empower every dyslexic child, regardless of their
socio-economic status, language background or access to education, to
achieve their true potential.
“I am committed to helping improve children’s access to quality
education as I know firsthand how important it is to have that choice,”
said Agassi. “At each junction in my 25-year involvement in education, I
have strived to support solutions that could be scaled to create greater
impact. By undertaking dyslexia assessment and remediation using the
latest understandings from the neuroscience of early learners as the
Foundation’s first project, it is the objective to not only make a
life-changing impact on children but to also demonstrate the societal
potential of this approach to all early learning challenges.”
Square Panda, a Silicon Valley-based educational technology company and
maker of an award-winning phonics learning system, is the first
corporate partner of the Andre Agassi Early Childhood Neuroscience
Foundation. Square Panda will donate 10 percent of the proceeds from
sales of its multisensory learning system to the effort. As the
initiative scales, it seeks additional support from industry leaders to
further expand the relevant neuroscience research and create
increasingly better tools for assessment and intervention.
“We are thrilled to be a part of Readvolution as we recognize the impact
democratizing dyslexia assessment will have on today’s children and
would like to extend an invitation to have other corporations join us in
supporting the initiative,” said Andy Butler, CEO of Square Panda.
“While research has uncovered key principles that drive changes in the
brain from quality education, these have not successfully been
incorporated into practice. By helping to build educational apps
grounded in research, we hope to positively impact this generation of
children and to lay the future foundation for our society and economy.
The key to all learning is reading, and if a child struggles with
reading, most other subjects in school, including STEM, will be greatly
compromised. Through this new initiative we will help parents and
teachers intervene early to get each child the help she or he needs.”
The Andre Agassi Early Childhood Neuroscience Foundation, an effort
conceptualized by Agassi and Square Panda, will be housed in Silicon
Valley and focused exclusively on the work being advanced at the UCSF
Weill Institute for Neurosciences, in collaboration with other future
institutional partners, to bring the effort to life. As children engage
with the apps during testing, the data will be utilized to further
optimize dyslexia assessment. The goal is to provide appropriate
interventions to each child as early as possible and prevent a lifetime
of consequences associated with reading failure. These include low
self-esteem, depression and anxiety around the ability to learn and
succeed.
To get involved with Readvolution, contact [email protected]
or go to www.readvolution.com
For access to media assets, please visit here.
About Square Panda
Square Panda™ is the award-winning phonics learning system with
multisensory play. Designed for kids two and older, the playset blends
physical and digital learning as it keeps kids entertained through
age-appropriate learning games grounded in research-based curriculum.
Early readers play their way to reading fluency as they engage with
physical smart letters that connect them to a library of learning games.
Every play session guides children as they explore the alphabet, letter
sounds, discover rhymes, build vocabulary and more. For more
information, visit www.squarepanda.com.
