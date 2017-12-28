St George Mining : Media Coverage on St George

ASX / MEDIA RELEASE

28 December 2017

MEDIA COVERAGE ON ST GEORGE MINING

St George Mining Limited (ASX: SGQ) ("St George" or "the Company") is pleased to advise that the following recent media article regarding St George is available on the Company's website at http://stgm.com.au/page/media:

 St George poised to be a big winner from nickel price rebound - Australian Resources & Investment, December 2017 - Volume 11

This article was commissioned by the Company.

For more information, please contact:

John Prineas

Executive Chairman

St George Mining Limited (+61) 411 421 253

[email protected] www.stgeorgemining.com.au

