St Louis Rams : Rams Sign Offensive Tackle Michael Dunn

The Rams have added another piece to their offensive line rotation, signing offensive tackle Michael Dunn. Dunn rejoins the Rams after spending part of the 2017 offseason program and preseason with the organization.

The Maryland product started 48 games over his career in College Park, primarily at left tackle. He was named an All-Big Ten honorable mention in 2015 and 2016 - helping running back Ty Johnson to become the ninth 1,000-yard rusher in Maryland history.

Dunn will provide added depth to the Rams roster as the team gears up for their offseason workouts beginning in April.