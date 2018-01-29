Standard Industries : Invests In Cutting-Edge 3D Property Modeling Platform HOVER

GAF e360 Mobile App Powered by HOVER Transforms & Digitizes Roof Remodeling Experience for Contractors and Homeowners

Standard Industries, a global industrial company with interests in building materials, aggregates, and related investment businesses in public equities and real estate, and the parent company of GAF, today announced a renewed partnership and investment in HOVER, a platform that generates accurate 3D models of any property.

As the largest roofing and waterproofing business in the world, Standard is committed to harnessing the power of technology to improve its industrial operating businesses. By creating innovative solutions in the roofing and waterproofing industry, Standard not only enhances its products, but importantly, can help improve the way that its customers and contractor base conduct their business.

The investment is the latest milestone in GAF’s long-standing partnership with HOVER. In 2016, GAF became the first roofing materials manufacturer to utilize HOVER’s 3D technology, recognizing the opportunity to help contractors build their business, save time and costs, while giving homeowners the chance to try out new GAF products before making a purchasing decision. By eliminating the time-consuming and often arduous process of taking measurements by hand, the GAF e360 mobile app powered by HOVER has changed the way roofing contractors do business.

“Our investment in and partnership with HOVER reflects our focus on identifying and supporting technologies that are catalysts for change in our industry,” said Kathy Reiland, Head of M&A for Standard Industries. “Our contractors are realizing the benefits of HOVER’s technology and we look forward to continuing to work with the HOVER team to create state-of-the-art solutions for our customers.”

Together with HOVER, GAF launched the GAF e360 mobile app to their contractor base, with thousands of contractors that are now active users of the platform. GAF will add new features to their e360 mobile app exclusively for certified contractors, including the best pricing on the market, dedicated training resources and a suite of enhanced membership options.

“We have received tremendously positive feedback from our network of GAF certified contractors about GAF e360 powered by HOVER,” said Jim Schnepper, President of GAF. “Contractors have increased their close rates, saved money by creating less waste due to more accurate measurements, created interactive and engaging experiences for homeowners and most importantly, experienced significant labor time savings.”

GAF contractors can learn more and download the e360 app via the Apple App Store or Google Play.

About Standard Industries

Standard Industries is a privately-held, global, diversified holding company with interests in building materials, aggregates, and related investment businesses in public equities and real estate. With over 15,000 employees and operations in more than 80 countries, Standard’s businesses include: GAF, the leading roofing and waterproofing manufacturer in North America; BMI Group, the leading manufacturer and supplier of flat and pitched roofing systems for the residential and non-residential markets in Europe, parts of Asia, and South Africa; Siplast, a leader in the development and manufacture of the world’s most advanced roofing and waterproofing systems; SGI, a leading North American aggregates and mining company; 40 North, a fundamentally-based investment fund focused on both public equities and third-party managed alternative investments; and Winter Properties, a vertically integrated real estate investment management and development enterprise. To learn more about Standard Industries, visit www.standardindustries.com.

About GAF

Founded in 1886, GAF is the leading roofing and waterproofing manufacturer in North America. As a member of the Standard Industries family of companies, GAF is part of the largest roofing and waterproofing business in the world. The company’s products include a comprehensive portfolio of roofing and waterproofing solutions for residential and commercial properties as well as for civil engineering applications. The full GAF portfolio of solutions is supported by an extensive national network of factory-certified contractors. GAF continues to be the leader in quality and offers comprehensive warranty protection on its products and systems. The company’s success is driven by a commitment to empowering its people to deliver advanced quality and purposeful innovation. For more information about GAF, visit www.gaf.com.

About HOVER

Founded in 2011, HOVER’s original product was used by the U.S. Military to reduce risk for personnel in harm’s way. Today, HOVER’s technology is transforming a market that has been notoriously difficult to change: home improvement. By building the world’s most comprehensive and accurate database of physical properties, HOVER is creating the future of 3D property data. For more information about HOVER, visit www.hover.to.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180129006075/en/