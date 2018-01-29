Standard Industries : Invests In Cutting-Edge 3D Property Modeling Platform HOVER

Standard
Industries, a global industrial company with interests in building
materials, aggregates, and related investment businesses in public
equities and real estate, and the parent company of GAF,
today announced a renewed partnership and investment in HOVER,
a platform that generates accurate 3D models of any property.
As the largest roofing and waterproofing business in the world, Standard
is committed to harnessing the power of technology to improve its
industrial operating businesses. By creating innovative solutions in the
roofing and waterproofing industry, Standard not only enhances its
products, but importantly, can help improve the way that its customers
and contractor base conduct their business.
The investment is the latest milestone in GAF’s long-standing
partnership with HOVER. In 2016, GAF became the first roofing materials
manufacturer to utilize HOVER’s 3D technology, recognizing the
opportunity to help contractors build their business, save time and
costs, while giving homeowners the chance to try out new GAF products
before making a purchasing decision. By eliminating the time-consuming
and often arduous process of taking measurements by hand, the GAF e360
mobile app powered by HOVER has changed the way roofing contractors do
business.
“Our investment in and partnership with HOVER reflects our focus on
identifying and supporting technologies that are catalysts for change in
our industry,” said Kathy Reiland, Head of M&A for Standard Industries.
“Our contractors are realizing the benefits of HOVER’s technology and we
look forward to continuing to work with the HOVER team to create
state-of-the-art solutions for our customers.”
Together with HOVER, GAF launched the GAF e360 mobile app to their
contractor base, with thousands of contractors that are now active users
of the platform. GAF will add new features to their e360 mobile app
exclusively for certified contractors, including the best pricing on the
market, dedicated training resources and a suite of enhanced membership
options.
“We have received tremendously positive feedback from our network of GAF
certified contractors about GAF e360 powered by HOVER,” said Jim
Schnepper, President of GAF. “Contractors have increased their close
rates, saved money by creating less waste due to more accurate
measurements, created interactive and engaging experiences for
homeowners and most importantly, experienced significant labor time
savings.”
GAF contractors can learn more and download the e360 app via the Apple
App Store or Google
Play.
About Standard Industries
Standard Industries is a privately-held, global, diversified holding
company with interests in building materials, aggregates, and related
investment businesses in public equities and real estate. With over
15,000 employees and operations in more than 80 countries, Standard’s
businesses include: GAF, the leading roofing and waterproofing
manufacturer in North America; BMI Group, the leading manufacturer and
supplier of flat and pitched roofing systems for the residential and
non-residential markets in Europe, parts of Asia, and South Africa;
Siplast, a leader in the development and manufacture of the world’s most
advanced roofing and waterproofing systems; SGI, a leading North
American aggregates and mining company; 40 North, a fundamentally-based
investment fund focused on both public equities and third-party managed
alternative investments; and Winter Properties, a vertically integrated
real estate investment management and development enterprise. To learn
more about Standard Industries, visit www.standardindustries.com.
About GAF
Founded in 1886, GAF is the leading roofing and waterproofing
manufacturer in North America. As a member of the Standard Industries
family of companies, GAF is part of the largest roofing and
waterproofing business in the world. The company’s products include a
comprehensive portfolio of roofing and waterproofing solutions for
residential and commercial properties as well as for civil engineering
applications. The full GAF portfolio of solutions is supported by an
extensive national network of factory-certified contractors. GAF
continues to be the leader in quality and offers comprehensive warranty
protection on its products and systems. The company’s success is driven
by a commitment to empowering its people to deliver advanced quality and
purposeful innovation. For more information about GAF, visit www.gaf.com.
About HOVER
Founded in 2011, HOVER’s original product was used by the U.S. Military
to reduce risk for personnel in harm’s way. Today, HOVER’s technology is
transforming a market that has been notoriously difficult to change:
home improvement. By building the world’s most comprehensive and
accurate database of physical properties, HOVER is creating the future
of 3D property data. For more information about HOVER, visit www.hover.to.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180129006075/en/