Standard & Poor’s Reaffirms IGI’s A- Rating with Stable Outlook

Rating agency S&P Global has reaffirmed the financial strength rating of
A- with a stable outlook for International General Insurance (IGI), the
global specialist commercial insurer and reinsurer.
IGI’s issuer credit and insurer financial strength ratings were
reaffirmed by S&P, despite a catastrophe-heavy year in 2017, resulting
in additional liability charges.
“S&P reaffirming our A- rating reflects the consistency of our
underwriting strategy, strength of our balance sheet and high-calibre
talent.” said Wasef Jabsheh, Chief Executive Officer of IGI. “Even in a
cat-heavy 2017, IGI’s sound underwriting performance helped us to
maintain continued profitability and capital adequacy.”
In its report, S&P said: “IGI’s sound underwriting performance continues
as seen in its five-year average net combined ratio of 88% and average
net profits of $30 million.”
S&P praised IGI’s business risk profile, calling IGI a “relatively small
but geographically-diversified facultative insurer, with a good
operating performance”. The rating agency also commented on IGI’s strong
capitalisation and effective control over its insurance and catastrophe
risks.
“This affirmation will help IGI continue to improve the performance of
its core operations and strengthen its balance sheet,” Hatem Jabsheh,
Chief Operations Officer at IGI, added. “S&P recognised the investment
IGI made in improving its risk capital and analytics software in 2017,
which set out to facilitate a more predictable underwriting performance,
while creating operational effectiveness.
“This rating is a confirmation of our programme of prudent, well-managed
growth matched with increased adoption of technology and innovation,” Mr
Jabsheh commented.
In April, IGI published a paper outlining how it modernised its risk,
capital and actuarial modelling capabilities to improve the way the
company evaluates its own risk. To read the full report, see https://www.iginsure.com/financial/white-papers/.
S&P said: “In our opinion, IGI benefits from an experienced management
team. It has also proven
successful in attracting high-calibre technical and underwriting staff
from around the world, and has been able to consistently define and
achieve its strategic objectives.”
