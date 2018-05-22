Star2Star Wins 2018 Visionary Spotlight Award In Two Categories

SARASOTA, Fla., May 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Star2Star Communications, provider of the World’s Most Complete Full Spectrum Communications Solution, today announced that they have received the 2018 Visionary Spotlight Award in two categories from Beka Business Media, producers of ChannelVision Magazine. This is Star2Star’s fourth year receiving recognition from ChannelVision for their innovation in the communications space. The two categories awarded were for the Channel Program of the Year 2018 and achievement in Unified Communications and UCaaS 2018.



The annual Visionary Spotlight Awards competition was created to highlight channel and service provider innovation in communications. The awards honor outstanding products, services and deployments across numerous technology categories.

Visionary Spotlight Award winners demonstrate overall innovation in the communications industry, capacity for future-thinking execution, and creativity and feature set differentiation. They also offer channel partners a plethora of opportunities to boost their roles as trusted providers.

“We are once again honored to showcase so many top innovators and industry visionaries in the channel and communications space,” said Berge Kaprelian, president of Beka Business Media. “The caliber of the 2018 nominations exceeded all expectations. This just highlights the rapid acceleration of meaningful, cutting-edge deployments and product/service design and engineering across our industry today. We congratulate Star2Star for this well-deserved recognition.”

“It’s an honor to be recognized for two categories very close to our hearts,” said Michelle Accardi, President and Chief Revenue Officer at Star2Star. “We have invested a great deal in Our Partner Program because we believe that supporting our Partners is our first and foremost priority. We are also thrilled to be recognized again for our contributions to moving the communications industry forward with our innovative technologies. Star2Star is future-oriented and always looking for a way to advance the UCaaS space.”

About Star2Star Communications

Founded in 2006 in Sarasota, Florida, Star2Star Communications empowers global business success with a Full Spectrum Communications Solution. With options ranging from Hosted to Hybrid, Star2Star offers unparalleled value, reliability, quality, and scalability. Star2Star unifies business communications including voice, video, fax, mobile, chat, and presence management. Merged with Blueface, the leading pan-European UCaaS provider, Star2Star possesses a global influence and customer base. Blueface's proprietary cloud voice platform supports businesses of all sizes, ranging from small-to-medium to large enterprises and strategic wholesale customers.

Star2Star's award-winning, patented Constellation™ Network overcomes the reliability and quality limitations of other communications technologies and enables companies to choose the deployment methodology that aligns best with their needs. For businesses who require high-quality voice, redundant networks for continuity, and ultra-reliable communications, Star2Star's Hybrid architecture offers the highest guaranteed SLAs in the industry at an affordable price. Businesses with less complexity, who seek the best communications capabilities for their employees and customers, can consider Star2Star's Hosted solution the optimal choice.

With a customer retention rate of 99.85%, Star2Star has been recognized by a multitude of leading analysts. In the past seven years, Star2Star was named to the Forbes Most Promising Companies list, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 five times, and the Inc. 500|5000 seven times. The company was also named by IHS as a Top 10 Hosted Business VoIP/UC Provider and has been in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for UCaaS, Worldwide for the last four years.

Casey O’Loughlin

[email protected]