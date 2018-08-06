Starboard Commercial Real Estate : Closes Two of The Largest Deals in Q2 2018, According to TCN Worldwide Top 10 Member Deals List

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Starboard Commercial Real Estate, privately owned and locally-based San Francisco commercial real estate firm, is pleased to announce its ranking in the Q2 2018 Release of Top Ten Member Deals, as published by TCN Worldwide– a consortium of independent commercial real estate firms around the world.

Starboard brokers Frank Chiu and Jerry Adamson closed two of the top ten biggest deals in Q2 this year. Ranked at number one, Chiu sold 570 Market street in San Francisco for $14.5 million. At number six, Adamson closed both 122 and 130 9th street in San Francisco for $13.3 million.

"This quarter has been exceptionally strong for Starboard across the board. Seeing not only one, but two of our deals listed in the top ten list from the TCN network is a testament to the hard work of our brokers. Frank Chiu and Jerry Adamson consistently provide high value to our clients, giving both buyers and sellers what they want and in an efficient timeframe," shared Hans Hansson, President of Starboard Commercial Real Estate.

About Starboard Commercial Real Estate

Starboard Commercial Real Estate is the largest independently owned commercial real estate company in San Francisco, California. Starboard was established in 1991 with a unique vision of what a commercial real estate firm should be. With a combined total of 55 years representing landlords and tenants, members of the firm are devoted to serving clients with the highest ethics and professionalism. By implementing the latest technology, Starboard combines innovative market techniques with hard work, pursuing every opportunity to meet its clients' commercial property goals. Our brokers are highly qualified professionals supported by skilled support staff and a full-service in-house graphic and website design team. Our brokers have access to critical information on existing tenants in San Francisco and more than 1,814 office buildings and over 103 million square feet of office space throughout San Francisco.

In 2000, Starboard became the San Francisco member of TCN Worldwide Real Estate Services, a national affiliation of independent real estate firms located in more than 200 markets with 62 offices in 8 countries, including North and South America, Europe, and Asia. Using national and international real estate expertise, Starboard provides clients with local know-how on a global scale. Hans Hansson, managing principal, previously served on TCN Worldwide's Board of Directors and served as regional vice president for two years. For more information, visit www.starboardnet.com.

