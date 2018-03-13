Starr Companies : Announces Organizational Changes

Starr Companies today announced the following organizational and leadership changes within the Casualty business units. The new structure aligns Starr’s wealth of underwriting expertise and risk management solutions in the liability marketplace.

Financial Lines and Professional Liability are consolidating under the leadership of Brian Inselberg, senior vice president. Brian will assume responsibilities for Political Risk and Crisis Management.

Dan Conway, executive vice president, will oversee Energy, Environmental, Transportation and Warranty. Additionally, Dan will act as special advisor for Construction and the General Casualty lines. All Energy lines are consolidated under the leadership of Carmella Capitano, vice president.

Kevin McCracken has been promoted to senior vice president. He will continue to manage Defense Base Act while assuming responsibilities for Risk Management, Commercial General Casualty, Excess Casualty, and a soon to be formed Mergers & Acquisitions profit center led by Nina Huffman, vice president.

Primary and Excess Construction are consolidating under the leadership of Andy Robinson, senior vice president.

Rob Cruz, senior vice president, will maintain leadership of Distribution, Field Operations and will assume management of Small Business.

“This new structure will allow for greater synergies within and among the various business units to enable Starr Companies to provide the best coverage and service solutions to our clients,” stated Steve Blakey, president and chief executive officer.

About Starr Companies

Starr Companies (or Starr) is the worldwide marketing name for the operating insurance and travel assistance companies and subsidiaries of Starr International Company, Inc. and for the investment business of C. V. Starr & Co., Inc. and its subsidiaries. Starr is a leading insurance and investment organization with a presence on five continents; through its operating insurance companies, Starr provides property, casualty, and accident and health insurance products as well as a range of specialty coverages including aviation, marine, energy and excess casualty insurance. Starr’s insurance company subsidiaries domiciled in the U.S., Bermuda, China, Hong Kong, Singapore and U.K. each have an A.M. Best rating of “A” (Excellent). Starr’s Lloyd’s syndicate has a Standard & Poor’s rating of “A+” (Strong).

Visit us at www.starrcompanies.com or follow us LinkedIn and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180313006466/en/