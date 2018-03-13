Starr Companies : Announces Organizational Changes

Starr Companies today announced the following organizational and
leadership changes within the Casualty business units. The new structure
aligns Starr’s wealth of underwriting expertise and risk management
solutions in the liability marketplace.
-
Financial Lines and Professional Liability are consolidating under the
leadership of Brian Inselberg, senior vice president. Brian will
assume responsibilities for Political Risk and Crisis Management.
-
Dan Conway, executive vice president, will oversee Energy,
Environmental, Transportation and Warranty. Additionally, Dan will act
as special advisor for Construction and the General Casualty lines.
All Energy lines are consolidated under the leadership of Carmella
Capitano, vice president.
-
Kevin McCracken has been promoted to senior vice president. He will
continue to manage Defense Base Act while assuming responsibilities
for Risk Management, Commercial General Casualty, Excess Casualty, and
a soon to be formed Mergers & Acquisitions profit center led by Nina
Huffman, vice president.
-
Primary and Excess Construction are consolidating under the leadership
of Andy Robinson, senior vice president.
-
Rob Cruz, senior vice president, will maintain leadership of
Distribution, Field Operations and will assume management of Small
Business.
“This new structure will allow for greater synergies within and among
the various business units to enable Starr Companies to provide the best
coverage and service solutions to our clients,” stated Steve Blakey,
president and chief executive officer.
About Starr Companies
Starr Companies (or Starr) is the worldwide marketing name for the
operating insurance and travel assistance companies and subsidiaries of
Starr International Company, Inc. and for the investment business of C.
V. Starr & Co., Inc. and its subsidiaries. Starr is a leading insurance
and investment organization with a presence on five continents; through
its operating insurance companies, Starr provides property, casualty,
and accident and health insurance products as well as a range of
specialty coverages including aviation, marine, energy and excess
casualty insurance. Starr’s insurance company subsidiaries domiciled in
the U.S., Bermuda, China, Hong Kong, Singapore and U.K. each have an
A.M. Best rating of “A” (Excellent). Starr’s Lloyd’s syndicate has a
Standard & Poor’s rating of “A+” (Strong).
