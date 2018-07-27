Starr Insurance Companies : Appoints Santiago Mora as Head of International Accident & Health

Starr Insurance Companies today announced the appointment of Santiago Mora as head of international accident & health. He will be responsible for the profitable growth of the Accident & Health Division outside of the U.S. and Canada.

“We are excited for Santi to join Starr, as he brings more than 20 years of industry experience in sales, distribution, underwriting and pricing,” stated Jim Herbert, president of Starr Insurance & Reinsurance Limited. “His wealth of knowledge will benefit the growth of our Accident & Health Division and his leadership will strengthen the relationships Starr has and with its customers and partners.”

Starr’s Accident & Health Division provides personal accident and travel insurance to companies, associations, schools, non-profit organizations and individuals to protect against accidents and emergencies at home, at work, or away.

About Starr Insurance Companies

Starr Insurance Companies (or Starr) is a worldwide marketing name for the operating insurance and travel assistance companies and subsidiaries of Starr International Company, Inc. and for the investment business of C. V. Starr & Co., Inc. and its subsidiaries. Starr is a leading insurance and investment organization with a presence on five continents; through its operating insurance companies, Starr provides property, casualty, and accident and health insurance products as well as a range of specialty coverages including aviation, marine, energy and excess casualty insurance. Starr’s insurance company subsidiaries domiciled in the U.S., Bermuda, China, Hong Kong, Singapore and U.K. each have an A.M. Best rating of “A” (Excellent). Starr’s Lloyd’s syndicate has a Standard & Poor’s rating of “A+” (Strong).

Visit us at www.starrcompanies.com or follow us LinkedIn and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180726006017/en/