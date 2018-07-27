Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Starr Insurance Companies : Appoints Santiago Mora as Head of International Accident & Health

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/27/2018 | 03:01am CEST

Starr Insurance Companies today announced the appointment of Santiago Mora as head of international accident & health. He will be responsible for the profitable growth of the Accident & Health Division outside of the U.S. and Canada.

“We are excited for Santi to join Starr, as he brings more than 20 years of industry experience in sales, distribution, underwriting and pricing,” stated Jim Herbert, president of Starr Insurance & Reinsurance Limited. “His wealth of knowledge will benefit the growth of our Accident & Health Division and his leadership will strengthen the relationships Starr has and with its customers and partners.”

Starr’s Accident & Health Division provides personal accident and travel insurance to companies, associations, schools, non-profit organizations and individuals to protect against accidents and emergencies at home, at work, or away.

About Starr Insurance Companies

Starr Insurance Companies (or Starr) is a worldwide marketing name for the operating insurance and travel assistance companies and subsidiaries of Starr International Company, Inc. and for the investment business of C. V. Starr & Co., Inc. and its subsidiaries. Starr is a leading insurance and investment organization with a presence on five continents; through its operating insurance companies, Starr provides property, casualty, and accident and health insurance products as well as a range of specialty coverages including aviation, marine, energy and excess casualty insurance. Starr’s insurance company subsidiaries domiciled in the U.S., Bermuda, China, Hong Kong, Singapore and U.K. each have an A.M. Best rating of “A” (Excellent). Starr’s Lloyd’s syndicate has a Standard & Poor’s rating of “A+” (Strong).

Visit us at www.starrcompanies.com or follow us LinkedIn and Twitter.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07/26ALLENTOWN'S PPL PLAZA : White elephant or crown jewel? Here's what you get stuck with if you're the winning bidder
AQ
07/26AOKI : Notice of Completion of Payment for Disposal of Treasury Stock for Restricted Stock Compensation
PU
07/26TOYO TIRE & RUBBER : Announcement of Personnel Change
PU
07/26CHESAPEAKE ENERGY : Oklahoma City-based Chesapeake Energy to sell Ohio assets for $2 billion
AQ
07/26CHINA YU TIAN : Notice of board meeting
PU
07/26ALIBABA : Will Announce June Quarter 2018 Results on August 23, 2018
BU
07/26CRANLEY INVESTMENT HOLDINGS, LLC ANNOUNCES CHANGE IN OWNERSHIP OF COMMON SHARES IN LARGO RESOURCES LTD. (TSX : Lgo)
AQ
07/26ELISABETH RHYNE : “Money management strategies are important for financial health”
PU
07/26TOKIO MARINE : Change regarding executive offier
PU
07/26ON SEMICONDUCTOR : Annual Outstanding Cooperation Supplier Award
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Amazon earnings skyrocket on cloud computing, advertising
2Fiat Chrysler says it did not know about Marchionne's illness
3STARBUCKS CORPORATION : STARBUCKS : reports cooling quarterly growth and pares outlook
4Intel data centre results, margin outlook disappoint, shares drop
5TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD. : Intel data center results, margin outlook disappoint, shares drop

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.