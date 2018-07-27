Starr Insurance Companies : Appoints Santiago Mora as Head of International Accident & Health

Starr Insurance Companies today announced the appointment of Santiago
Mora as head of international accident & health. He will be responsible
for the profitable growth of the Accident & Health Division outside of
the U.S. and Canada.
“We are excited for Santi to join Starr, as he brings more than 20 years
of industry experience in sales, distribution, underwriting and
pricing,” stated Jim Herbert, president of Starr Insurance & Reinsurance
Limited. “His wealth of knowledge will benefit the growth of our
Accident & Health Division and his leadership will strengthen the
relationships Starr has and with its customers and partners.”
Starr’s Accident
& Health Division provides personal accident and travel
insurance to companies, associations, schools, non-profit organizations
and individuals to protect against accidents and emergencies at home, at
work, or away.
