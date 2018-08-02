Startek : What Kind of Shopper Are You? Take the Quiz!

Are you overwhelmed by the multiple options in the buying experience, or do you want a personable experience because you thrive on relational activity? In our recent blog Dialogue in the Retail Sector, we learned about three distinctive shopper types: Social Customers, Nervous Buyers, and Curious Clients. Are you one of those types or maybe a few depending on the buying situation? With the assistance of our Chief Science Officer, Dr. James Keaten, we developed a quick survey to help determine what type of shopper you are. Let's get started!

Directions:

For each of the ten items below, select the one description in each row that best describes you.

Description A B C What I want most from a sales person is… Energy Reassurance Knowledge When it comes to shopping, I would describe myself as… Talkative Cautious Curious When making shopping decisions, I rely on… Conversation Comfort Level Facts I prefer sales conversations that provide… Connection Assurance Insight When I leave a store, I want to feel… Happy Confident Educated I would describe myself as… Social Alert Curious The sales people I prefer are… Personable Empathetic Informed I prefer my buying experience to be… Upbeat Relaxed Interesting When considering a salesperson, I prefer someone who is… Engaging Friendly Smart What influences my sales decision the most is… Rapport with the Salesperson Feeling good about my decision Detailed information about the product

Now, list the number of times you selected: A: B: C:

The highest of the three numbers indicates what type of shopper you are. Here are the descriptions:

A: Social customers thrive on the energy and rapport generated by a personable salesperson. Social customers, often extroverts, want someone to listen to their stories. Whether it's the occasion of the purchase or past history with other products, telling the story builds rapport, which is key to a successful sale for social customers. In short, social customers want a personable experience, viewing shopping as inherently a relational activity.

B: Nervous buyers often are overwhelmed by the countless options that characterize today's buying experience. Some nervous buyers, moreover, worry that they will regret their purchase shortly after leaving the store (i.e., buyer's remorse). In either case, nervous buyers seek a credible and empathetic salesperson who offers genuine reassurance that they're making good choices. Essentially, nervous buyers need a salesperson who is skilled in the art of face management and knows how to create a relaxed buying experience.

C: Curious clients want to be educated because good decisions require accurate information. Consequently, curious clients want to learn about trends, make sense of buying options, and even discover the back-story of products. They seek a salesperson who identifies needs by asking insightful questions, provides detailed explanations, and adeptly matches customer needs with the features and benefits of a product. For the curious client, shopping is a research process.