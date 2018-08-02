Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Startek : What Kind of Shopper Are You? Take the Quiz!

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/02/2018 | 05:45pm CEST

Are you overwhelmed by the multiple options in the buying experience, or do you want a personable experience because you thrive on relational activity? In our recent blog Dialogue in the Retail Sector, we learned about three distinctive shopper types: Social Customers, Nervous Buyers, and Curious Clients. Are you one of those types or maybe a few depending on the buying situation? With the assistance of our Chief Science Officer, Dr. James Keaten, we developed a quick survey to help determine what type of shopper you are. Let's get started!

Directions:

For each of the ten items below, select the one description in each row that best describes you.

Description A B C
What I want most from a sales person is… Energy Reassurance Knowledge
When it comes to shopping, I would describe myself as… Talkative Cautious Curious
When making shopping decisions, I rely on… Conversation Comfort Level Facts
I prefer sales conversations that provide… Connection Assurance Insight
When I leave a store, I want to feel… Happy Confident Educated
I would describe myself as… Social Alert Curious
The sales people I prefer are… Personable Empathetic Informed
I prefer my buying experience to be… Upbeat Relaxed Interesting
When considering a salesperson, I prefer someone who is… Engaging Friendly Smart
What influences my sales decision the most is… Rapport with the Salesperson Feeling good about my decision Detailed information about the product
Now, list the number of times you selected:
A: B: C:

The highest of the three numbers indicates what type of shopper you are. Here are the descriptions:

A: Social customers thrive on the energy and rapport generated by a personable salesperson. Social customers, often extroverts, want someone to listen to their stories. Whether it's the occasion of the purchase or past history with other products, telling the story builds rapport, which is key to a successful sale for social customers. In short, social customers want a personable experience, viewing shopping as inherently a relational activity.

B: Nervous buyers often are overwhelmed by the countless options that characterize today's buying experience. Some nervous buyers, moreover, worry that they will regret their purchase shortly after leaving the store (i.e., buyer's remorse). In either case, nervous buyers seek a credible and empathetic salesperson who offers genuine reassurance that they're making good choices. Essentially, nervous buyers need a salesperson who is skilled in the art of face management and knows how to create a relaxed buying experience.

C: Curious clients want to be educated because good decisions require accurate information. Consequently, curious clients want to learn about trends, make sense of buying options, and even discover the back-story of products. They seek a salesperson who identifies needs by asking insightful questions, provides detailed explanations, and adeptly matches customer needs with the features and benefits of a product. For the curious client, shopping is a research process.

Disclaimer

Startek Inc. published this content on 02 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2018 15:44:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:20pCARPENTER : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
12:20pKAMBI : accepts first U.S. wagers following ground-breaking DraftKings Sportsbook debut
AQ
12:19pOil up; traders cite industry report of crude build at Cushing
RE
12:19pAMUNDI : ’s AUM stands at 1,466b till June 2018
AQ
12:19pCENTURYLINK : Cause of 911 outage remains unknown
AQ
12:19pRAS AL KHAIMAH PROPERTIES : RAK Properties posts a net profit of Dh29m in H1 2018
AQ
12:18pOil up; traders cite industry report of crude build at Cushing
RE
12:18pMILACRON : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
12:18pHONKARAKENNE OYJ : The Honka Kontti collection designed by Harri Koskinen represents compact and modern log construction - Honka
AQ
12:18pSTRATEGIC EQUITY CAPITAL : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM : Amazon forms U.S. Postal Service lobby group with other companies
2VOLKSWAGEN : Volkswagen Is Dogged by Emissions Scandal -- WSJ
3ING GROEP : ING GROEP : second-quarter profit tops estimates as customer base expands
4TESLA : TESLA: 2Q Earnings Snapshot
5Tesla shares rise as investors embrace cash comments, Musk apology

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.