Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexEconomic EventsPress releases

Starz tells Altice to stop 'false' statements in carriage fight

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/06/2018 | 03:12am CET
Drahi, founder and controlling shareholder of the the telecommunications group Altice watches as Altice USA CEO Goei rings a ceremonial bell to mark the IPO of the company on the New York Stock Exchange

The Starz cable network on Friday said it demanded that distributor Altice USA Inc stop making what Starz called false statements after the two sides failed to reach a contract renewal.

Starz, which is owned by Lions Gate Entertainment, said in a statement that Altice was advising its customers that Starz did not engage in extension discussions with Altice and pulled its signal from the cable company on Jan. 1.

"This is patently false," Starz said it wrote in a cease-and-desist letter to Altice. Starz said Altice "unilaterally pulled down the Starz signal," without providing any notice, in the midst of active negotiations.

Altice spokeswoman Lisa Anselmo said the contents of the Starz letter "are completely false and without merit."

The pay TV distributor announced on Monday it would no longer carry Starz' channels to its 3.4 million Optimum and SuddenLink TV customers, after the two failed to reach an agreement on pricing.

Altice has advised customers to sign up for the premium cable network’s $8.99 online video service if they want to continue watching its programming.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru and Lisa Richwine in Los Angeles; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:54a MINISTRY OF INFORMATION BROADCASTING AND NAT : ECC okays financing for RLNG-III pipeline project
05:24a HAMILTON BULLDOGS : Bulldogs look flat in 3-2 loss to north bay
04:19a COMPANIES IN NEW YORK 'OPEN' TO NEW PAYROLL TAX SYSTEM : state official
03:59a OFFICE OF UNITED STATES TRADE REPRESENTATIVE : Statement on the Conclusion of Meeting on the U.S.-Korea (KORUS) FTA
03:19a CITY OF LAFAYETTE CA : Weekly Roundup
03:12a Starz tells Altice to stop 'false' statements in carriage fight
02:59a CITY OF PUNTA GORDA FL : Precautionary boil water notification
02:58a U.S. company plans funds that double bitcoin price moves
02:35a Maduro says Venezuela will issue $5.9 billion in oil-backed cryptocurrency
02:20a Deutsche Bank to post third consecutive annual loss
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : Businesses cautious in installing patches to fix chip flaw
2FIRST GLOBAL DATA LTD : FIRST GLOBAL DATA : Provides Update on Series G Debentures
3SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : CES kicks off with no lead women speakers or code of conduct
4Maduro says Venezuela will issue $5.9 billion in oil-backed cryptocurrency
5MINERAL MOUNTAIN RESOURCES LTD : MINERAL MOUNTAIN RESOURCES : Closes Final Tranche of Private Placement

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.