Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexEconomic EventsPress releases

State Atomic Energy ROSATOM : TENEX in 2017 signed 10 new contracts worth circa USD 1.3 bln

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/25/2017 | 04:04pm CET
The Joint Stock Company TENEX has drawn up preliminary results of its 2017 activities. 10 new contracts worth circa USD 1.3 billion were engaged with nine companies from five countries. The Company's sales volume somewhat reduced compared to similar indicators in 2016 and will amount to circa USD 1.7 billion that is primarily due to the continuing situation of sinking market quotations for natural uranium and uranium enrichment services, and also planned termination in 2016 of several contracts for enriched uranium product deliveries.

TENEX fulfilled the 2017 program of export/import shipments in full volume and in the established timeframe. A total of 65 product shipments to customers were completed while fulfilling the contractual obligations.

The Company continued its efforts on forming a new direction of its activities: promotion to foreign markets of back-end products and services (spent nuclear fuel and radwaste management) and decommissioning of nuclear and radiation dangerous facilities. In February 2017 the Government of the Russian Federation by its decree No.211-r appointed TENEX as the sole organization authorized to engage foreign trade transactions connected with imports into RF of irradiated fuel assemblies from nuclear reactors.

In 2017 the Company was actively engaged in a dialog with the Japanese counterparts on defining and content-filling of prospective joint projects. In September 2017 within the framework of the Far Eastern Economic Forum at Vladivostok ROSATOM's General Director A.E. Likhachev and President of the Japanese Atomic Energy Agency T. Kodama signed a Memorandum on joint activities to reduce radioactive waste. TENEX was actively involved in preparation of this document.

State Atomic Energy Corporation ROSATOM published this content on 25 December 2017 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 December 2017 15:04:06 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:09p TEXAS A&M AGRILIFE EXTENSION SERVICE : Viability of lentil, wheat rotation studied for Rolling Plains
04:04p STATE ATOMIC ENERGY ROSATOM : TENEX in 2017 signed 10 new contracts worth circa USD 1.3 bln
03:50p Israel regulator seeks to ban bitcoin firms from stock exchange
03:39p VIDEO UPDATE : Christmas Tree Collection, Holiday Lights Recycling and more
02:44p MINISTRY OF DEFENSE OF RUSSIAN FEDERATION : Russia’s Deputy Defence Minister Yuriy Boris visits Ural Plant of Civil Aviation
01:24p MINISTRY OF DEFENSE OF RUSSIAN FEDERATION : Scouts complete airborne training in Eastern Military District
01:24p MINISTRY OF CIVIL DEFENCE EMERGENCIES AND DISASTE : Pilots of Emergency Ministry’s Krasnoyarsk Air Rescue Center get brand new amphibious jet Be-200ChS
01:18p RUSSIA'S FINMIN : crypto FX should only be traded by professionals
01:16p Russia's Finance Minister - crypto FX should only be traded by professionals
12:59p MINISTRY OF CIVIL DEFENCE EMERGENCIES AND DISASTE : Emergency Ministry jet carries out medevac of seriously ill child from Simferopol to St. Petersburg
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : Boeing Changes Its Course -- WSJ
2SHOPRITE HOLDINGS LTD : SHOPRITE : The Times Herald-Record, Middletown, N.Y., Barbara Bedell column
3APPLE : APPLE : New Phones Notch Modest Start -- WSJ
4CSX : CSX CORPORATION (NASDAQ:CSX) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Direct..
5EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION : EXXON MOBIL : Iraq has not reached agreement with Exxon on southern oilfields - oil ..
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2017 Surperformance. All rights reserved.