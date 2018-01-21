Log in
State Government of Queensland : Breakfast staples help drive agriculture sector

01/21/2018 | 12:04am CET

The popularity of avocado, egg and tomato as the breakfast of choice for people around the country is helping boost Queensland's primary industry commodities, according to the latest AgTrends report.

Minister for Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries Mark Furner said the total value of Queensland's primary industry commodities for 2017-18 was estimated to be $19.87 billion.

'The report suggests our primary industry commodities will be 11 per cent greater than the average for the past 5 years,' Minister Furner said.

'There are a number of factors that are causing some industries to be down, while others are expected to increase in value.

'For example, avocados are forecast to be $240 million, 44 per cent greater than the average for the past 5 years.

'While tomato production is forecast at $298 million, 10 per cent higher than the previous 5 year average despite impacts from Severe Tropical Cyclone Debbie.

'Other growth industries include egg production, with the gross value forecast for 2017-18 at $244 million which is 23 per cent higher than average for the past 5 years.

'This can be attributed to increasing demand and production.'

Mr Furner said an increase in price and larger crop areas have seen the sorghum and chickpea industries become the largest growing in the state.

'Sorghum for the September quarter of 2017-18 is projected to be $359 million which is 121 per cent higher than the average for the past 5 years.

'Chickpeas have risen 121 per cent over the average for the past 5 years with an estimated value of $633 million for 2017-18.'

However Mr Furner said some industries have dipped in value compared to previous years.

'There are a number of reasons for this lower forecast,' he said.

'Take beef, our most significant agricultural commodity, for example which entered a rebuilding phase following years of record cattle turn-off for processing and live export.

'The 2017-18 gross value of production at the farm gate is forecast to be $5.38 billion which is still 13 per cent higher than the average for the past 5 years.

'The gross value of Queensland's poultry production forecast is 14 per cent down for 2017-18, at $560 million which is a direct result of the closure of the Baiada processing plant in Ipswich, which has had a significant impact on the industry.'

The 2017-18 top Queensland individual commodities are:

  • cattle and calves
  • sugar cane
  • cotton
  • chickpeas
  • bananas
  • poultry for meat
  • grain sorghum
  • wheat
  • tomatoes
  • avocados

For more information or to read the current AgTrends report, visit www.daf.qld.gov.au/business-trade/agtrends ( https://www.daf.qld.gov.au/business-trade/agtrends ) or call 13 25 23.

Contact: Brock Taylor - 0427 018 178

State Government of Queensland published this content on 21 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 January 2018 23:04:10 UTC.

