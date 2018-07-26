Log in
State Government of Queensland : Mine life extension drives secure local jobs

07/26/2018

Another seven years of work for more than 230 mine employees: that's the latest resources good news Mines Minister Dr Anthony Lynham welcomed today.

Peabody Energy today announced it will mine at its North Goonyella coal operations until 2026 --- news that will buoy nearby Moranbah, and other Bowen Basin mining communities.

'This is welcome security for the mine workforce, local businesses who supply the mine, their families, and their communities,' Dr Lynham said.

'I note that Peaody says their new longwall also enables future opportunities for mine extension post-2026.'

North Goonyella produces coking coal to make steel, exporting to Peabody's long-term steal-making customers in India.

Operator Peabody is extending the mine's life from 2019 to 2026, using advanced longwall technology.

Dr Lynham said this was further proof of confidence in Queensland as a resources investment target.

'Stronger prices, stable government and policy, and access to world class infrastructure, workers and supply chains is driving investor confidence,' Dr Lynham said.

'We are seeing mines re-opening that have been in care and maintenance, like Gregory Crinum Mine by new owners Sojitz, and South 32's Eagle Downs mine.

'We have new mines opening, and advanced mines passing to smaller, leaner mining companies who can extract value.

'All of this means jobs and business opportunities in regional Queensland, and royalties for frontline services like teachers in schools and nurses in hospitals around the state.

'I congratulate Peabody and its employees on their future.'

[ENDS]

Media inquiries: Jan Martin 0439 341 314

Disclaimer

State Government of Queensland published this content on 26 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2018 06:55:05 UTC
