State Government of Queensland : New mining lease taps into Queensland’s bauxite potential

01/05/2018 | 05:29am CET

The Urquhart Bauxite Project is another step closer to tapping in to three billion tonnes of undeveloped bauxite and creating up to 26 Cape York jobs with the granting of its mining lease

Minister for Natural Resources, Mines and Energy, Dr Anthony Lynham said the lease will allow project proponents Oresome Bauxite and Ozore Resources to progress to project operations later this year.

'The granting of this mining lease will support up to 26 jobs and allow the new mine to produce bauxite for export until 2033,' Dr Lynham said.

'The mine is located near Weipa in the western Cape York Peninsula which is known for its proven large deposits of high-quality export grade bauxite.

'This mining lease builds on the existing bauxite operations in the Cape which include Rio Tinto Alcan Weipa mines and Amrun Project under development and the Bauxite Hills mine under construction by Metro Mining Limited.

'The Urquhart Bauxite Project adds to the project pipeline and follows the recent granting of the mineral development license to Glencore for 283-million tonne Aurukun Bauxite Project.

'Queensland is a bauxite powerhouse and Australia is the world's largest producer of bauxite, representing 30 per cent of global production,' Dr Lynham said.

[ENDS]

Media contact: David Potter 0428 411 617

State Government of Queensland published this content on 05 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2018 04:29:08 UTC.

