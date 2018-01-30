Log in
State Government of Queensland : Queensland motorists win as confusing fuel prices come down

01/30/2018 | 09:20pm CET

New laws mean that from today Queensland motorists won't pay more than the fuel prices they see.

Energy Minister Dr Anthony Lynham said drivers would no longer be confused by conditionally discounted fuel prices on service station price boards.

'From today, fuel retailers must display only the full price of fuel available to all motorists,' he said.

'That means no more displays of confusing discounted prices only available to drivers with discount vouchers or who make minimum in-store purchase.

'And retailers will have to keep their price boards up-to-date so that they never show a price less than the price at the pump.

'It's what you see is what get from now on at your local servo.'

The reforms follow the Palaszczuk Government's Fuel Price Summit in 2016, which heard that truth in advertised petrol prices had long been an issue for motorists.

Flagged in July 2017, the regulations take effect from today and carry fines of up to $2523, for individuals and $12,615 for corporations.

Retailers will still be able to offer and promote discounted fuel schemes. They simply can't display a discounted price on their price boards that is only available to some motorists under certain conditions.

'We're protecting motorists, without adding a new layer of red rape and high regulatory costs that the LNP is proposing,' Dr Lynham said.

'Their state-run fuel website could unintentionally increase petrol prices.

'I encourage Queenslanders to use the real-time, fuel monitoring services like MotorMouth and Gas Buddy that are available now.

'The Palaszczuk Government will continue its campaign for the Turnbull Government to give the independent Australian Consumer and Competition Commission the powers it needs to act on the national issue of fuel prices.'

For more information visit www.qld.gov.au/fairtrading ( http://www.qld.gov.au/fairtrading ).

[ENDS]

Media contact: Jan Martin 0439 341 314

State Government of Queensland published this content on 31 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 January 2018 20:19:03 UTC.

