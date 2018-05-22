State Government of Queensland : Queensland takes the lead with superyacht strategy

More superyachts cruising the Queensland coast will attract investment, expand infrastructure and create jobs under a new strategy released today.

Minister for State Development, Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Planning Cameron Dick launched the five-year Queensland Superyacht Strategy at the Australian Superyacht, Marine Export and Commercial Marine Conference at Sanctuary Cove this morning.

'Queensland's climate, tourism assets and cruising grounds, world-class maintenance and refit facilities, proximity to Asia and the South Pacific and safe and stable environment mean we can take the lead in the superyacht industry in the region,' Mr Dick said.

'We are positioning Queensland as a key superyacht hub in the Asia Pacific by 2023, with 10 per cent more of the global market.

'Superyacht activity in south east Queensland brought $630 million into the state's economy and supported 4500 jobs in 2016, and is expected to expand to $1.1 billion and nearly 8000 jobs by 2021.

'In Cairns and the Whitsundays, the $320 million and 2660 jobs generated by superyacht activity in 2016 is expected to rise to $580 million and 4500 jobs by 2021.

'The Queensland Government is committed to realising the significant economic and employment potential of this growth sector, especially in regional Queensland.

'During the 2016-17 season, there were around 200 superyachts operating in Australian waters.

'Going by the rule of thumb that superyacht charters spend about 10 per cent of the value of the vessel on running costs, plus the cost of maintenance, provisioning and follow-on tourism, we can readily see the benefits this work will bring to Queensland.

'We are seeking to reduce Federal Government red tape to expand the industry and create more jobs in our major maritime precincts of the Gold Coast, Brisbane, Cairns and the Whitsundays.

'Our strategy also aims to attract superyachts to more places along our 13,000km coastline and create business and jobs opportunities in regional Queensland, building on the success of Cairns, the Whitsundays and the Gold Coast, and investigating additional locations such as Bowen, Wide Bay and Moreton Bay.

'I have appointed the Member for Cairns, Michael Healy, to lead the implementation of the Superyacht Strategy for Queensland and Far North Queensland in particular - where most superyachts enter Queensland waters.

'Michael brings a wealth of hands-on experience in the superyacht and tourism sectors to this role, including more than 10 years with industry leader Quicksilver Connections, and as a director of Tropical North Queensland, Port Douglas Daintree Tourism and Tourism Queensland.

'Michael will represent the Queensland Government at meetings of the Superyacht Group Great Barrier Reef and other sector events and in discussions with the Federal Government.

'Michael's expertise and industry standing makes him a strong and influential advocate for Queensland in seeking the Federal support we need to expand this sector, particularly to drive the development of cruising infrastructure in the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park.'

Mr Healy said he looked forward to highlighting the importance and potential of the superyacht industry in Queensland.

'Queensland is strategically so well placed to not only provide outstanding leisure destinations but also experienced and qualified crews and world-class maintenance facilities,' Mr Healy said

The Queensland Government has invested $45,000 to keep the Australian Superyacht, Marine Export and Commercial Marine Conference in Queensland for the next three years.

'We see real value in hosting this unique event at Sanctuary Cove to showcase Queensland's capability in the marine sector and attract key decision-makers,' Mr Dick said.

'Our strategy encourages companies to build superyacht berths 80 metres or longer to capture this strategic opportunity, lift existing maintenance facilities to European standards, and further develop access to facilities, services and social activities for guests and crew.

The Queensland Government's priorities outlined in the superyacht strategy include working with the Federal Government and industry to:

deliver clear policy settings

promote infrastructure to facilitate industry growth,

promote Queensland as a global superyacht destination

support and develop Queensland's superyacht supply chain.

Superyacht Australia CEO MaryAnne Edwards welcomed the Queensland Government's new strategy and support for the industry.

'Queensland is a key destination for superyachts and as a result the supply chain that supports these vessels contributes significantly to the Queensland economy, especially regional Queensland and we see continuous growth in the sector,' Ms Edwards said.

'A superyacht strategy for Queensland is critical to harness the opportunities, ensure the infrastructure is in place to support growth and market the capability of the industry alongside the tourism experience of visiting the many signature experiences Queensland has to offer.

'This is the eighth year we have run this very successful event and this year we are also celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Australian Marine Industry Export Group.'

