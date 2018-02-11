Log in
State Government of Queensland : Queenslanders fire up for power price deals

02/11/2018

Electricity consumers across the state are snapping up more and better power price deals as the Palaszczuk Government's affordable energy initiatives gain traction.

Energy Minister Dr Anthony Lynham today welcomed Alinta Energy boosting its discount offer to more than 100,000 existing south-east Queensland customers.

Meanwhile, more than 7000 regional Queensland customers have pocketed rewards for taking up flexible billing options with Ergon, the state's publicly-owned regional electricity retailer.

'Customers across the state have switched on to incentives and offers available to trim their power bills,' Dr Lynham said.

'Our $2 billion Affordable Energy Plan ( https://www.dews.qld.gov.au/electricity/affordable-energy-plan ) is well and truly starting to kick in for Queenslander households and small business.'

From tomorrow, Alinta Energy will increase its discount on energy usage rates for its 100,000-plus customers in south-east Queensland from 25 per cent to 28 per cent.

The new deal will be extended to existing customers, as well as new sign-ons, and is worth about $400 per annum to an average customer.

'Alinta Energy has secured more than 100,000 customers in SEQ in the past six months, which highlights that many people were obviously looking for a better deal on their electricity bills,' Dr Lynham said.

Across regional Queensland more than 7000 customers have registered for and are receiving their Easy Pay Reward payments from Ergon - $75 for households and $120 for small businesses.

Dr Lynham said most of these were households and he encouraged regional small businesses to take advantage of the offer.

'I also encourage South-East Queenslanders to shop around and choose the electricity retailer that offers the best deal for them,' he said.

'Almost every SEQ electricity retailer has signed up to our Affordable Energy Pledge to pass on all the savings to consumers that the government is making in our publicly-owned electricity system.

'A Queensland Competition Authority report(external site)( http://www.qca.org.au/getattachment/53daf980-4dca-43c6-a24f-1e665d7c8753/QCA-SEQ-retail-electricity-market-monitoring-rep.aspx ) recently showed that shopping around could deliver annual savings of up to $588 for SEQ households.

'We are mounting an all-out attack on electricity prices: consumers to make sure they aren't missing out.'

Under its Affordable Energy Plan, the government is also providing:

  • a two-year cap on electricity price rises to average inflation
  • a $50 annual rebate over the next two years, as a dividend for customers from the publicly-owned electricity businesses.

BACKGROUND:

Alinta Energy is in joint venture with publicly-owned generator CS Energy.

The joint venture announced a 25 per cent, two-year electricity discount in August last year for residential and small commercial and industrial customers within the Energex distribution area.

Under the arrangement CS Energy provides wholesale electricity and Alinta manages the retail business.

[ENDS]

Media inquiries: Jan Martin 0439 341 314

State Government of Queensland published this content on 11 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2018 01:35:01 UTC.

