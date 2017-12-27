State Government of Queensland : Save money, energy with Palaszczuk Government appliance rebate

Queenslanders can save up to $300 on new energy-efficient appliances from 1 January with the Palaszczuk Government's latest energy-saving rebate.

'In Queensland, appliances such as air conditioners, fridges and washing machines can account for nearly half of a household's energy use,' Dr Lynham said.

'Old, inefficient appliances could be adding more to your power bill than they need to.

'If your old clunkers are on their last legs, these rebates will help cut the cost of new, more efficient replacements.

'You'll consume less energy, you'll save money on your energy bills, and you'll help reduce carbon emissions,' Dr Lynham said.

'Households can save up to $50 a year by using an energy efficient refrigerator or washing machine and up to $135 per year with an energy efficient air conditioner.'

The rebates apply to new, eligible four-star or higher appliances purchased from 1 January, 2018: $200 for washing machines; $250 for fridges and $300 for air conditioners. Rebates are limited to one per household.

Buyers need to keep proof of purchase, and can sign up online to be notified as soon as they can apply for their rebates - expected before March.

The appliance rebates are part of the government's $2 billion Affordable Energy Plan to help Queenslanders save on their power bills.

The plan includes

$50 a year off every household bill over the next two years, starting from January 2018.

an annual discount for regional Ergon customers who take up Ergon's direct debit Easy Pay Rewards payment options -- $75 for households and $120 for small businesses.

ensuring power bills for typical households and small business are pegged to average inflation over the next two years.

Dr Lynham said running more energy efficient appliances was a simple way to lower energy usage and provide Queenslanders with greater control over their energy costs.

To find out more about the rebates visit https://www.qld.gov.au/community/cost-of-living-support/appliance-rebate ( https://www.qld.gov.au/community/cost-of-living-support/appliance-rebate )

