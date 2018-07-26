Log in
State Government of Western Australia : Funding boost to Western Dairy to ‘moove’ industry forward

07/26/2018 | 05:40am CEST
  • $200,000 provided to Western Dairy to strengthen and grow the WA dairy industry
  • Funding to attract co-investment in dairy research and development to capture milk processing and export opportunities

The McGowan Government is backing the Western Australian dairy industry, providing $200,000 to assist the industry to strengthen and grow.

Agriculture and Food Minister Alannah MacTiernan today announced the new funding to support local research and development over the next two years.

The investment will enable Western Dairy, industry's independent research and development arm, to build on its achievements since its inception three years ago.

The organisation has successfully established the WA RD&E (research, development and extension) Hub to focus on local production challenges and opportunities, guided by industry.

The State Government's contribution will enable Western Dairy to attract co-investment from industry partners to add value to projects that increase profitability and build a long-term sustainable industry.

Comments attributed to Agriculture and Food Minister Alannah MacTiernan:

'This funding will give our dairy farmers access to targeted technical and scientific support to continue adapting to the ongoing demands of the milk market.

'We're seeing positive developments in the WA dairy industry in the milk processing and export sectors, and it is important that industry is able to capitalise on these and other opportunities.

'Western Dairy has played a pivotal role in supporting producers with business improvement through its Dairy Farm Monitor Program, as well as exploring pasture solutions to address the challenge of the seasonal feed gap.

'Our dairy industry has demonstrated its resilience and capacity to embrace change and opportunities to provide Australian and international consumers with safe, high quality milk.'

Minister's office - 6552 6200

Disclaimer

State Government of Western Australia published this content on 26 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2018 03:39:02 UTC
