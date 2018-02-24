State Government of Western Australia : Record number of Western Australian tourism businesses win gold in national awards

Eight WA tourism businesses win a gold medal at Qantas Australian Tourism Awards

Four businesses awarded silver medals; two awarded bronze medals

Highest number of WA winners on record

A record number of Western Australian tourism businesses have been recognised at the 2018 Qantas Australian Tourism Awards, which were held last night at the world-class Optus Stadium.

Out of the 25 national categories, eight gold medals were awarded to WA businesses for showcasing excellence in the tourism industry. In addition, four WA businesses took home silver medals and two were awarded bronze medals.

The awards, which have been operating for more than 30 years, recognise and celebrate Australia's best tourism businesses that have demonstrated a commitment to excellence.

More than 800 people from across the country, including Federal and State tourism ministers, CEOs of tourism bodies and tourism industry leaders, attended the awards gala dinner.

Western Australian gold medal winners included:

Fremantle Prison (Cultural Tourism);

Swan Valley Visitor Centre (Visitor Information Services);

Horizontal Falls Seaplane Adventures (Adventure Tourism);

Australia's North West (Destination Marketing);

Sandalford Wines (Tourism Wineries, Distilleries & Breweries);

Horizontal Falls Seaplane Adventures - Horizontal Hotel (Unique Accommodation);

Beach House at Bayside (Hosted Accommodation); and

Swan River Seaplanes (New Tourism Business).

For a full list of winners, visit https://qualitytourismaustralia.com/australian-tourism-awards

Comments attributed to Tourism Minister Paul Papalia:

'It is a massive coup for Western Australia to not only host the 2018 national awards in Perth at the new world-class Optus Stadium, but also to win the most medals for WA in the awards' 30-year-plus history.

'I would like to congratulate all of WA's outstanding winners and finalists, and thank you for your hard work and dedication to the State's tourism industry.

'Our tourism sector is vital to the growth of our State and I continue to be impressed by the dedication and passion of the 27,000 businesses that make up the industry.'

