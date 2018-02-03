State Trading of Bhutan : Regular and temporary job opportunities

State Trading Corporation of Bhutan Limited would like to invites applications from eligible candidates interested in taking up the following positions in STCBL.

SI Position Grade Slot Qualification Experience Salary Place of posting 1 Dy.Manager, Administrative service 8/M1 1 Bachelor Degree in B.com & BBA with aggregate of 55% &

Class XII with English 60% in Board Exam Preference will be given to candidates with leadership quality and working experience. a. 16365 + 25% Corporate Allowance Thimphu b. Other Allowances as per Service Rule 2 Service Boy- Toyota Division 19/GSC II 1 Class VI passed or less Preference will be given to candidates with driving licenses Nu. 7310 + 25% CA + other benefits as per SRR Thimphu 3 Temporary staff 2 Bachelor degree Major in Marketing Nu 9,000/- per month (consolidated), Nu 1,000/- DSA for in-country travel Thimphu

Interested Bhutanese candidate who have the required eligibility criteria may apply to Human Resource Manager, STCB, Regional office, Phuntsholing or Head office, Thimphu on or before 15th February, 2018 before close of office hours. For further information, please visit our website. The following documents must be submitted at time of application.