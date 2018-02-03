State Trading of Bhutan : Regular and temporary job opportunities

State Trading Corporation of Bhutan Limited would like to invites applications from eligible candidates interested in taking up the following positions in STCBL.
|
SI
|
Position
|
Grade
|
Slot
|
Qualification
|
Experience
|
Salary
|
Place of posting
|
1
|
Dy.Manager, Administrative service
|
8/M1
|
1
|
Bachelor Degree in B.com & BBA with aggregate of 55% &
Class XII with English 60% in Board Exam
|
Preference will be given to candidates with leadership quality and working experience.
|
a. 16365 + 25% Corporate Allowance
|
Thimphu
|
b. Other Allowances as per Service Rule
|
2
|
Service Boy- Toyota Division
|
19/GSC II
|
1
|
Class VI passed or less
|
Preference will be given to candidates with driving licenses
|
Nu. 7310 + 25% CA + other benefits as per SRR
|
Thimphu
|
3
|
Temporary staff
|
|
2
|
Bachelor degree
|
Major in Marketing
|
Nu 9,000/- per month (consolidated), Nu 1,000/- DSA for in-country travel
|
Thimphu
Interested Bhutanese candidate who have the required eligibility criteria may apply to Human Resource Manager, STCB, Regional office, Phuntsholing or Head office, Thimphu on or before 15th February, 2018 before close of office hours. For further information, please visit our website. The following documents must be submitted at time of application.
-
STCB application form (download from here)
-
Copy of Academic transcripts/Training certificate
-
Copy of Citizenship ID Card
-
Valid Security Clearance Certificate (approved online)
-
Valid Medical Fitness Certificate
-
Other Achievement / Recommendation /Participation certificates
