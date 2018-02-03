Log in
State Trading of Bhutan : Regular and temporary job opportunities

02/03/2018 | 05:35am CET

State Trading Corporation of Bhutan Limited would like to invites applications from eligible candidates interested in taking up the following positions in STCBL.

SI Position Grade Slot Qualification Experience Salary Place of posting
1 Dy.Manager, Administrative service 8/M1 1 Bachelor Degree in B.com & BBA with aggregate of 55% &
Class XII with English 60% in Board Exam 		Preference will be given to candidates with leadership quality and working experience. a. 16365 + 25% Corporate Allowance Thimphu
b. Other Allowances as per Service Rule
2 Service Boy- Toyota Division 19/GSC II 1 Class VI passed or less Preference will be given to candidates with driving licenses Nu. 7310 + 25% CA + other benefits as per SRR Thimphu
3 Temporary staff 2 Bachelor degree Major in Marketing Nu 9,000/- per month (consolidated), Nu 1,000/- DSA for in-country travel Thimphu

Interested Bhutanese candidate who have the required eligibility criteria may apply to Human Resource Manager, STCB, Regional office, Phuntsholing or Head office, Thimphu on or before 15th February, 2018 before close of office hours. For further information, please visit our website. The following documents must be submitted at time of application.

  1. STCB application form (download from here)
  2. Copy of Academic transcripts/Training certificate
  3. Copy of Citizenship ID Card
  4. Valid Security Clearance Certificate (approved online)
  5. Valid Medical Fitness Certificate
  6. Other Achievement / Recommendation /Participation certificates

State Trading Corporation of Bhutan Limited published this content on 03 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 February 2018 04:34:10 UTC.

