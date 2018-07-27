State of Hawaii : HDOT to remove left turn from East Welakahao Road to Piilani Highway in Kihei to improve safety

Main, News Posted on Jul 26, 2018 in Highways News

KAHULUI - The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) will make safety improvements to the intersection of Piilani Highway and East Welakahao Road in Kihei to improve safety and minimize vehicular conflicts. The intersection will be restriped to remove the left turn from East Welakahao Road to northbound Piilani Highway. See map of modifications below.

The striping will require the closure of a left lane on Piilani Highway in both directions in the vicinity of East Welakahao Road. Beginning July 30, 2018, the left turning lane on East Welakahao Road will be permanently closed, and motorists will only be able to turn right from East Welakahao Road to southbound Piilani Highway.

The closures will occur on Monday, July 30, 2018 through Friday, Aug. 3, 2018 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; however, the left turn will be removed and the new traffic configuration will be completed during Monday's work.

Following the striping modifications, motorists wishing to access northbound Piilani Highway may do so via East Lipoa Street where the intersection is signalized. HDOT will evaluate the impact to the highway and surrounding roads.

HDOT reminds motorists to plan ahead for delays and to use caution when driving through the work area. Roadwork is weather permitting.

[Attachment]

###