State of Pennsylvania : ADVISORY – HARRISBURG – TOMORROW – Wolf Administration Joins Health and Environmental Leaders to Condemn Trump EPA Plan to Weaken Clean Car Standards

07/24/2018 | 09:18pm CEST

Wednesday, Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) Secretary Patrick McDonnell will join leaders from the health and environmental communities to continue to push back on the Trump administration's planned rollback of gas mileage requirements for cars, SUVs, and light trucks.

Weakening fuel efficiency standards will harm Pennsylvania air quality, and lead to more frequent trips to the gas station for families and businesses. McDonnell will highlight the success that Pennsylvania has had reducing air pollution from stationary sources, which will be undercut if these new, weaker standards are put in place. Joining McDonnell will be representatives from the Physicians for Social Responsibility and the Conservation Voters of PA.

WHAT: DEP Secretary Patrick McDonnell and others arguing against weaker proposed fuel efficiency standards from the Trump administration

WHEN: Wednesday, July 25, 2018; 11:00 AM

WHERE: Capitol Media Center, State Capitol, Room 01 East Wing, Harrisburg, PA, 17126

NOTE:
Video, audio, and photos from this event will be available for download later today in an email from the Pennsylvania Internet News Service (PINS). To register for PINS email, contact [email protected]

MEDIA CONTACT: Neil Shader, 717-787-1323
###​

Disclaimer

State of Pennsylvania published this content on 24 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2018 19:17:03 UTC
