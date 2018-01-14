State of Pennsylvania : Cheviot and Hampshire Breeding Sheep Win Supreme in Youth Show

Harrisburg, PA - Brooke Mazepink from Parkesburg, Chester Co., brought home the Supreme Champion Ram title with her Cheviot Ram during the Junior Breeding Sheep Show at the 2018 Pennsylvania Farm Show in Harrisburg.

Mikara Anderson's, Three Springs, Huntingdon Co., Hampshire ewe also received top honors, winning the Supreme Champion Ewe title. Judge Bob Leib, Terre Haute, Ind., sorted through 13 different breeds of sheep to select the two supreme champions.

Another big winner during the show was Olivia Waggoner, East Earl, Lancaster Co., who won Master Showman.

Champion and Reserve Champion of each breed were as follow:

All Other Breeds: Wool

Champion Ram - Blair Steele from Mercer, Mercer Co.

Reserve Champion Ram - Blair Steele from Mercer, Mercer Co.

Champion Ewe - Blair Steele from Mercer, Mercer Co.

Reserve Champion Ewe - Blair Steele from Mercer, Mercer Co

Natural Colored

Champion Ram - Mikara Anderson from Three Springs, Huntingdon Co.

Champion Ewe - Mikara Anderson from Three Springs, Huntingdon Co.

Reserve Champion Ewe - Mikara Anderson from Three Springs, Huntingdon Co.

Corriedale

Champion Ram - Ella McGargle from Alexandria, Huntingdon Co.

Champion Ewe - Ella McGargle from Alexandria, Huntingdon Co.

Reserve Champion Ewe - Rebecca Kugler from Oley, Berks Co.

Cheviot

Champion Ram - Brooke Mazepink from Parkesburg, Chester Co.

Reserve Ram - Brooke Mazepink from Parkesburg, Chester Co.

Champion Ewe - Brooke Mazepink from Parkesburg, Chester Co.

Reserve Champion Ewe - Brooke Mazepink from Parkesburg, Chester Co.

Hampshire

Champion Ram - Jason Mazepink from Parkesburg, Chester Co.

Reserve Champion Ram - Mikara Anderson from Three Springs, Huntingdon Co.

Champion Ewe - Mikara Anderson from Three Springs, Huntingdon Co.

Reserve Champion Ewe - Mikara Anderson from Three Springs, Huntingdon Co.

Dorset

Champion Ram - Annabelle Rapp from Paxinos, Northumberland Co.

Reserve Champion Ram -Amanda Jo Rapp from Paxinos, Northumberland Co.

Champion Ewe - Olivia Waggoner from East Berlin, York Co.

Reserve Champion Ewe - Olivia Waggoner from East Berlin, York Co.

Montadale

Champion Ewe - Mikara Anderson from Three Springs, Huntingdon Co.

Shropshire

Champion Ram - Jezabel Hiles from Edinburg, Lawrence Co.

Champion Ewe - Zackary Bare from Atglen, Chester Co.



Suffolk

Champion Ram -Zachary Bollinger from Reinholds, Lancaster Co.

Reserve Champion Ram - Dawson Brandt from Richfield, Snyder Co.

Champion Ewe - Rylee Colteryahn from Prospect, Butler Co.

Reserve Champion Ewe - Rylee Colteryahn from Prospect, Butler Co.

Southdown

Champion Ram - Jade Wilson from Titusville, Crawford Co.

Reserve Champion Ram - Jade Wilson from Titusville, Crawford Co.

Champion Ewe -Jade Wilson from Titusville, Crawford Co.

Reserve Champion Ewe - Jade Wilson from Titusville, Crawford Co.

Tunis

Champion Ewe - Kaitlin Williams from New Oxford, Adams Co.

All Other Breeds: Meat

Champion Ram - Emma Oberholtzer from East Earl, Lancaster Co.

Reserve Champion Ram - Emma Oberholtzer from East Earl, Lancaster Co.

Champion Ewe - Emma Oberholtzer from East Earl, Lancaster Co.

Reserve Champion Ewe - Emma Oberholtzer from East Earl, Lancaster Co.



Supreme Ram - Brooke Mazepink from Parkesburg, Chester Co.

Supreme Ewe - Mikara Anderson from Three Springs, Huntingdon Co.



The junior show started with showmanship classes. The results are as follows:

Class l: Oliva Waggoner from East Berlin, York Co.

Class ll: Annabella Rapp from Paxinos, Northumberland Co.

Class lll: Rebecca Kulger from Oley, Berks Co.

Class lV: Rylee Colteryahn from Prospect, Butler Co.

Master Showman: Oliva Waggoner from East Berlin, York Co.

