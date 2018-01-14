Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexEconomic EventsPress releases

State of Pennsylvania : Cheviot and Hampshire Breeding Sheep Win Supreme in Youth Show

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/14/2018 | 02:59am CET

Harrisburg, PA - Brooke Mazepink from Parkesburg, Chester Co., brought home the Supreme Champion Ram title with her Cheviot Ram during the Junior Breeding Sheep Show at the 2018 Pennsylvania Farm Show in Harrisburg.

Mikara Anderson's, Three Springs, Huntingdon Co., Hampshire ewe also received top honors, winning the Supreme Champion Ewe title. Judge Bob Leib, Terre Haute, Ind., sorted through 13 different breeds of sheep to select the two supreme champions.

Another big winner during the show was Olivia Waggoner, East Earl, Lancaster Co., who won Master Showman.

Champion and Reserve Champion of each breed were as follow:

All Other Breeds: Wool
Champion Ram - Blair Steele from Mercer, Mercer Co.

Reserve Champion Ram - Blair Steele from Mercer, Mercer Co.

Champion Ewe - Blair Steele from Mercer, Mercer Co.

Reserve Champion Ewe - Blair Steele from Mercer, Mercer Co

Natural Colored
Champion Ram - Mikara Anderson from Three Springs, Huntingdon Co.

Champion Ewe - Mikara Anderson from Three Springs, Huntingdon Co.

Reserve Champion Ewe - Mikara Anderson from Three Springs, Huntingdon Co.

Corriedale
Champion Ram - Ella McGargle from Alexandria, Huntingdon Co.
Champion Ewe - Ella McGargle from Alexandria, Huntingdon Co.
Reserve Champion Ewe - Rebecca Kugler from Oley, Berks Co.

Cheviot

Champion Ram - Brooke Mazepink from Parkesburg, Chester Co.

Reserve Ram - Brooke Mazepink from Parkesburg, Chester Co.
Champion Ewe - Brooke Mazepink from Parkesburg, Chester Co.
Reserve Champion Ewe - Brooke Mazepink from Parkesburg, Chester Co.

Hampshire
Champion Ram - Jason Mazepink from Parkesburg, Chester Co.
Reserve Champion Ram - Mikara Anderson from Three Springs, Huntingdon Co.
Champion Ewe - Mikara Anderson from Three Springs, Huntingdon Co.
Reserve Champion Ewe - Mikara Anderson from Three Springs, Huntingdon Co.

Dorset
Champion Ram - Annabelle Rapp from Paxinos, Northumberland Co.

Reserve Champion Ram -Amanda Jo Rapp from Paxinos, Northumberland Co.
Champion Ewe - Olivia Waggoner from East Berlin, York Co.
Reserve Champion Ewe - Olivia Waggoner from East Berlin, York Co.

Montadale
Champion Ewe - Mikara Anderson from Three Springs, Huntingdon Co.

Shropshire

Champion Ram - Jezabel Hiles from Edinburg, Lawrence Co.

Champion Ewe - Zackary Bare from Atglen, Chester Co.

Suffolk

Champion Ram -Zachary Bollinger from Reinholds, Lancaster Co.
Reserve Champion Ram - Dawson Brandt from Richfield, Snyder Co.

Champion Ewe - Rylee Colteryahn from Prospect, Butler Co.
Reserve Champion Ewe - Rylee Colteryahn from Prospect, Butler Co.

Southdown
Champion Ram - Jade Wilson from Titusville, Crawford Co.
Reserve Champion Ram - Jade Wilson from Titusville, Crawford Co.
Champion Ewe -Jade Wilson from Titusville, Crawford Co.
Reserve Champion Ewe - Jade Wilson from Titusville, Crawford Co.

Tunis

Champion Ewe - Kaitlin Williams from New Oxford, Adams Co.

All Other Breeds: Meat
Champion Ram - Emma Oberholtzer from East Earl, Lancaster Co.
Reserve Champion Ram - Emma Oberholtzer from East Earl, Lancaster Co.

Champion Ewe - Emma Oberholtzer from East Earl, Lancaster Co.

Reserve Champion Ewe - Emma Oberholtzer from East Earl, Lancaster Co.

Supreme Ram - Brooke Mazepink from Parkesburg, Chester Co.

Supreme Ewe - Mikara Anderson from Three Springs, Huntingdon Co.

The junior show started with showmanship classes. The results are as follows:

Class l: Oliva Waggoner from East Berlin, York Co.

Class ll: Annabella Rapp from Paxinos, Northumberland Co.

Class lll: Rebecca Kulger from Oley, Berks Co.

Class lV: Rylee Colteryahn from Prospect, Butler Co.

Master Showman: Oliva Waggoner from East Berlin, York Co.

The Pennsylvania Farm Show is the nation's largest indoor agricultural event, featuring 12,000 competitive exhibits, more than 5,200 of which are animal competitions, plus 300 commercial exhibitors. The show runs January 6 - 13, 2018. Admission is free and parking is $15 in Farm Show lots. The Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center is easily accessible from Interstates 81 and 83.

Photos

MEDIA CONTACT: Shannon Powers - 717.603.2056

# # #

State of Pennsylvania published this content on 13 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2018 01:59:00 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:11a Automakers flash the chrome in Detroit
06:03a After emissions scandal, Volkswagen on U.S. comeback trail with all-new Jetta
03:48a China to step up banking oversight in 'arduous' fight on financial risks
03:09a UNITED STATES COAST GUARD 8TH DISTRICT HEARTLAND : Unified command responding to barge breakaways on Ohio River
02:59a STATE OF PENNSYLVANIA : Cheviot and Hampshire Breeding Sheep Win Supreme in Youth Show
02:19a MEKONG TOURISM COORDINATING OFFICE : PM approves plan to develop Tan Trao tourism site
01:39a GM's new Chevy Silverado bids for more U.S. pickup profits
01:12a TRUMP, LIGHTHIZER DISCUSS CHINA, NAFTA TRADE TALKS : White House
01:11a Sturgeon sees 'golden' chance to argue for UK to remain in single market
12:44a USAFL UNITED STATES AUSTRALIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE I : 2017 USAFL Roll of Honor
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DOW CHEMICAL COMPANY (THE) : DOW CHEMICAL : Modesto said chemical companies knew the groundwater was poisoned,..
2FOXCONN TECHNOLOGY CO LTD : FOXCONN TECHNOLOGY : How to lure millennials from Illinois
33M : 3M : launches new bluetooth air filter
4ALTICE : French telcos commit 3 billion euros to cover network black spots - report
5TURK HAVA YOLLARI AO : TURK HAVA YOLLARI AO : Turkish Airlines signs deal to boost Airbus fleet

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.