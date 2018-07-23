State of Pennsylvania : Monitoring Heavy Rains, Possible Flooding

Harrisburg, PA - Governor Tom Wolf today said that state agencies are continuing to monitor the impact of heavy rain over the weekend that is expected to continue through Wednesday.

'My priority is ensuring all Pennsylvanians are safe,' Gov. Wolf said. 'For the next few days, scattered strong storms could bring significant amounts of rain and flooding in isolated areas because the ground is already saturated. I urge you to take flood watches and warnings seriously, and plan ahead for possible travel delays due to the weather.'

The Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency is working closely with county emergency management staff to monitor conditions and respond quickly to any requests for assistance. The Department of Military and Veterans Affairs is already working with Schuylkill County officials in response to a request for four high clearance vehicles to assist with flooding in the county. Personnel with the PA Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Team will be on ready status for the next 36-48 hours. The teams are based in Johnstown and Ft. Indiantown Gap.

Motorists can check road conditions on over 40,000 miles of roadway at 511PA.com and monitoring local media. Never drive through flooded roadways, and anyone who drives around barriers intended to close a road can face increased penalties if emergency responders are called to rescue motorists who disregard traffic control signs.