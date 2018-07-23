Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

State of Pennsylvania : Monitoring Heavy Rains, Possible Flooding

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/23/2018 | 08:48pm CEST

Harrisburg, PA - Governor Tom Wolf today said that state agencies are continuing to monitor the impact of heavy rain over the weekend that is expected to continue through Wednesday.

'My priority is ensuring all Pennsylvanians are safe,' Gov. Wolf said. 'For the next few days, scattered strong storms could bring significant amounts of rain and flooding in isolated areas because the ground is already saturated. I urge you to take flood watches and warnings seriously, and plan ahead for possible travel delays due to the weather.'

The Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency is working closely with county emergency management staff to monitor conditions and respond quickly to any requests for assistance. The Department of Military and Veterans Affairs is already working with Schuylkill County officials in response to a request for four high clearance vehicles to assist with flooding in the county. Personnel with the PA Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Team will be on ready status for the next 36-48 hours. The teams are based in Johnstown and Ft. Indiantown Gap.

Motorists can check road conditions on over 40,000 miles of roadway at 511PA.com and monitoring local media. Never drive through flooded roadways, and anyone who drives around barriers intended to close a road can face increased penalties if emergency responders are called to rescue motorists who disregard traffic control signs.

Disclaimer

State of Pennsylvania published this content on 23 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2018 18:47:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:58pAMERICAN SOYBEAN ASSOCIATION : Catch ASA and Kubota if You Can at Farm Progress 2018!
PU
08:58pIOWA CORN GROWERS ASSOCIATION : Engages Cyclists with Sweetcorn Feeds at RAGBRAI
PU
08:54pCorrection to Manufacturers Article on Sunday
DJ
08:53pUSSEC U S SOYBEAN EXPORT COUNCIL : Global Professionals Learn about Oilseed and Grain Purchasing at IGP
PU
08:53pUSSEC U S SOYBEAN EXPORT COUNCIL : Moroccan Soybean Oil Processors Welcome USSEC’s In-House Workshops
PU
08:48pCITY OF TROY OH : Road Closing - North Elm - July 25 through July 27 (7 AM -5 PM)
PU
08:48pRENEWABLE INDUSTRIES CANADA : RICanada Statement in Response to the Federal Clean Fuel Standard Update
PU
08:48pSTATE OF PENNSYLVANIA : Monitoring Heavy Rains, Possible Flooding
PU
08:43pCISC CRIMINAL INTELLIGENCE SERVICE CANADA : RCMP searching for missing boaters
PU
08:15pBank of England's Broadbent says he has not decided on August policy vote
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1HANG SENG : Cornerstones take 16 percent of China Tower's $8.7 billion Hong Kong IPO - sources
2TESLA : TESLA : shares drop on report that it asked suppliers for refunds
3RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC : RYANAIR : raises Laudamotion loss estimate to 150 million euros
4BP : BP : Energy giants opening natural gas spigots, fueling profit rise
5SHIRE : SHIRE PLC : Notice of Results

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.