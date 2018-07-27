State of the Industry 2018: Organic Foods & Beverages in the U.S. - Marketing Initiatives and Funding Help Promote Organics - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "State of the Industry: Organic Foods and Beverages in the U.S. (13th Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The State of the Industry reports are concise, yet detailed studies filled with priceless data, forecasts, and objective analysis. The amount of valuable data and analysis in this report far outweighs its cost and is well worth the investment.

State of the Industry reports include historical, current, and future sales data; drivers of market growth; consumer data; a summary of the leading companies; distribution channels, foreign trade, and other relevant data and analysis. This information is a vital part of any successful business plan.

Key Topics Covered

Drivers of Industry Growth Private Label and Lower Prices Attracting More Consumers Overall Sales Trends Organics No Longer Considered a Niche Market Fruits and Vegetables Dairy Products Beverages Packaged and Prepared Foods Breads and Grains Snack Foods Sauces and Condiments Meat, Poultry, and Seafood Sales by Distribution Channel Foreign Trade of Organic Foods and Beverages Demographic Profile of Organic Food and Beverage Consumers Organic Farming and Animal Trends Marketing Initiatives and Funding Help Promote Organics Economy's Impact on Sales Social Media and the Internet are Vital Marketing Tools for Organic Companies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7plq93/state_of_the?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180727005312/en/