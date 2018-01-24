Log in
State of the Industry: Energy Drinks in the U.S. (2017 Edition) - ResearchAndMarkets.com

01/24/2018 | 07:57pm CET

The "State of the Industry: Energy Drinks in the U.S. (8th Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The State of the Industry reports are concise, yet detailed studies filled with priceless data, forecasts, and objective analysis.

The amount of valuable data and analysis in this report far outweighs its cost and is well worth the investment. Depending on the topic, State of the Industry reports include historical, current, and future sales data; drivers of market growth; consumer data; a summary of the leading companies; distribution channels, foreign trade, and other relevant data and analysis. This information is a vital part of any successful business plan.

Key Topics Covered:

  1. Drivers of Industry Growth
  2. Healthier and Functional Ingredients Boost Demand
  3. New Customers and Niche Markets Key to Long-Term Success
  4. Energy Shots Failing to Expand Reach
  5. Volume Sales Trends for Energy Drinks
  6. Per Capita Consumption of Energy Drinks
  7. Dollar Sales Moving in Opposite Directions: Energy Drinks vs. Energy Shots
  8. Leading Brands and Market Shares
  9. On-Premise Energy Drink Sales
  10. Consumer Price Trends for Energy Drinks
  11. Demographic Trends for Expenditures on Energy Drinks
  12. Economy's Impact on Sales
  13. Social Media a Vital Marketing Tool for Energy Drink Companies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/djbg6n/state_of_the?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
