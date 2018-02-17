Statement By CUB Executive Director David Kolata Alerting Ameren Illinois Customers To Proposed Gas Rate Hike

CHICAGO, Feb. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Ameren Illinois has proposed a $46.6 million natural gas rate hike. CUB is reviewing the increase, and we will fight every nickel the company can't justify. While we continue to analyze the proposed increase, we are pleased that Ameren is taking into consideration the change in the corporate tax rate and has committed to spending on energy efficiency programs. However, we are concerned that Ameren is asking for a high 10.3 percent Return on Equity (ROE), or profit rate for shareholders.

Background:

On Jan. 31, Ameren requested a $46.6 million natural gas rate hike. Ameren reportedly estimates that the typical customer using 745 therms annually will pay on average about 24 cents per month more on the delivery part of their bill.

Ameren has committed to spending $21 million over the next four years on low- and moderate-income energy efficiency programs.

