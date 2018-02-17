Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Statement By CUB Executive Director David Kolata Alerting Ameren Illinois Customers To Proposed Gas Rate Hike

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/17/2018 | 12:37am CET

CHICAGO, Feb. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Ameren Illinois has proposed a $46.6 million natural gas rate hike. CUB is reviewing the increase, and we will fight every nickel the company can't justify. While we continue to analyze the proposed increase, we are pleased that Ameren is taking into consideration the change in the corporate tax rate and has committed to spending on energy efficiency programs. However, we are concerned that Ameren is asking for a high 10.3 percent Return on Equity (ROE), or profit rate for shareholders.

     Background:

  • On Jan. 31, Ameren requested a $46.6 million natural gas rate hike. Ameren reportedly estimates that the typical customer using 745 therms annually will pay on average about 24 cents per month more on the delivery part of their bill.
  • The filing takes into consideration the decrease in the federal corporate income tax rate, from 35 percent to 21 percent, which had the effect of reducing the rate request by $24 million. (It would have been $24 million more if not for the tax rate reduction.)
  • The company is requesting a 10.3 percent Return on Equity (ROE), or profit rate for shareholders.  Ameren's current ROE is 9.6 percent.
  • Ameren has committed to spending $21 million over the next four years on low- and moderate-income energy efficiency programs.
  • This increase will impact delivery rates, which take up about a third to a half of gas bills. That's what Ameren charges customers to cover the costs of delivering gas to homes—plus a profit. 

Created by the Illinois Legislature, CUB opened its doors in 1984 to represent the interests of residential and small-business utility customers. Since then, the nonprofit utility watchdog group has saved consumers more than $20 billion by helping to block rate hikes and secure refunds. For more details, call CUB's Consumer Hotline, 1-800-669-5556, or visit CUB's award-winning website, www.CitizensUtilityBoard.org.  

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/statement-by-cub-executive-director-david-kolata-alerting-ameren-illinois-customers-to-proposed-gas-rate-hike-300600364.html

SOURCE Citizens Utility Board


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:05aAmerican Manganese Inc., Environmentally Friendly Recycling of Lithium Ion Batteries, CEO Clip Video
NE
01:04aMOOG INC. : to pay $65 million for Czech company
AQ
01:04aAT&T : U.S. seeks to block AT&T from citing Trump opposition in merger lawsuit
RE
01:04aAlamos Gold Files Early Warning Report
GL
01:03aAT&T : U.S. seeks to block AT&T from citing Trump opposition in merger lawsuit
RE
01:01aAMERICAN MANGANESE INC : ., Environmentally Friendly Recycling of Lithium Ion Batteries, CEO Clip Video
AQ
01:01aOSISKO GOLD ROYALTIES : Early Warning News Release
MW
01:00aOSISKO GOLD ROYALTIES : Early Warning News Release
AQ
12:57aCorrection to NextEra Headlines on Jan. 26
DJ
12:55aCopperBank Resources Corp., Portfolio of Well-Established Copper Projects, CEO Clip Video
NE
Latest news "Companies"
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.