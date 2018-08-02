Log in
Statement from Charter Communications Regarding NY Public Service Commission

08/02/2018 | 02:21am CEST

STAMFORD, Conn., Aug. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) today released the following statement:

Charter Communications Logo. (PRNewsfoto/Charter Communications, Inc.)

"In an effort to help bring about a resolution of outstanding disputed matters with the Public Service Commission of New York, Charter will halt airing certain advertising. We look forward to resolving all matters currently disputed with the PSC in the not too distant future."

About Charter
Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) is a leading broadband communications company and the second largest cable operator in the United States. Charter provides a full range of advanced residential broadband services, including Spectrum TV® programming, Spectrum Internet®, and Spectrum Voice®. Under the Spectrum Business® brand, Charter provides scalable, and cost-effective broadband communications solutions to small and medium-sized business organizations, including Internet access, business telephone, and TV services. Through the Spectrum Enterprise brand, Charter is a national provider of scalable, fiber-based technology solutions serving many of America's largest businesses and communications service providers. Charter's advertising sales and production services are sold under the Spectrum Reach® brand. Charter's news and sports networks are operated under the Spectrum Networks brand. More information about Charter can be found at newsroom.charter.com.

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/statement-from-charter-communications-regarding-ny-public-service-commission-300690703.html

SOURCE Charter Communications, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
Latest news "Companies"
