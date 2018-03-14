Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Stefanini Takes Part in Google CS First Event in Southfield, Michigan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/14/2018 | 08:35pm CET

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., March 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stefanini, a $1B global IT provider with locations in 40 countries across the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia, participated in the Google CS First Event in Southfield on Tuesday, Feb. 27. The event is part of a program that helps teach coding skills to students in grades 4-8 through an online curriculum. The goal is to help kids become interested in technology early.

The event featured interactive stations in which the students could participate. More than 400 students from different schools across Michigan gathered together and engaged with different devices and technologies.

“We are proud to be a part of this important Google initiative,” said Carla Ferber, marketing director at Stefanini North America and Asia-Pacific. “The world is in a transformational process, and it will demand even more technology skills. Stefanini is aligned with this need, and we are investing significantly in engaging this generation in conversations about how technology can help them build a better future,” she said.

During the event, Stefanini showcased its augmented reality solution through a funny trivia game. Sophie—Stefanini’s artificial intelligence platform with the ability to turn data into valuable solutions—also made an appearance at the event, as part of one of the augmented reality trivia questions.

About Stefanini

Stefanini (www.stefanini.com) is a Brazilian multinational with 30 years of experience in the market, investing in a complete innovation ecosystem to meet the main verticals and assist customers in the process of digital transformation. With robust offerings aligned with market trends such as automation, cloud, Internet of Things (IoT) and user experience (UX), the company has been recognized with several awards in the area of innovation.

Today, the company has a broad portfolio of solutions that combine innovative consulting, marketing, mobility, personalized campaigns and artificial intelligence services for traditional solutions such as service desk, field service and outsourcing (BPO).

With a presence in 40 countries, Stefanini was named the fifth most internationalized company, according to the Dom Cabral Foundation ranking of 2017.

Editorial Contacts

Vanessa Morais

[email protected]

+1 248 263.8612

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:50pSDX ENERGY : Found Oil Discovery at Rabul 5 Well
AQ
08:50pRENAISSANCE OIL : Places New Wells on Production at Amatitlan
AQ
08:50pBP : Chooses Kongsberg to Build Dynamic Simulator for Mad Dog Phase 2
AQ
08:50pCHARIOT OIL & GAS : Starts Drilling of Rabat Deep 1 Well
AQ
08:50pSUBSEA 7 : Corinth Pipeworks Awarded Two Offshore Projects by Subsea 7
AQ
08:50pPETROBRAS : Declares FPSO Cidade de S?o Mateus Option
AQ
08:50pSASOL : Selects AGR’s P1™ & Cost Tracker™ for Digital Well Planning
AQ
08:50pLINDE : Gazprom Export & Linde Sign Helium Sales and Purchase Agreement
AQ
08:50pKBR : Launches Debt-Only Refinancing
AQ
08:50pJUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : secure Serie A lead with 2-0 victory over Atalanta
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1INDITEX SA : INDITEX : Annual Results Weaker, But Still a Cut Above the Rest -- Update
2BOEING COMPANY (THE) : Global political tensions flatten yields, roil stocks
3ADIDAS : ADIDAS : shares jump on buyback, profit optimism
4VOLKSWAGEN : VW assigns 20 billion euros in battery orders in electric car drive
5AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : Walmart to Offer Home Delivery of Groceries in 100 Cities

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.