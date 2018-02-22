Stepan : Reports Fourth Quarter and Record Full Year 2017 Results

NORTHFIELD, Ill., Feb. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Stepan Company (NYSE: SCL) today reported:

Fourth Quarter Highlights

Reported net income was $9.9 million, or $0.42 per diluted share versus $8.4 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, in the prior year. Adjusted net income was $24.6 million, or $1.06 per diluted share versus $12.3 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, in the prior year.* Current year adjusted net income excludes a $14.9 million net after-tax charge related to the new U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act legislation.

Surfactant operating income was $28.3 million versus $14.6 million in the prior year. This increase was primarily attributable to $8.3 million of non-recurring expenses in the prior year, favorable resolution of a European product claim, growth in key global markets and improved internal efficiencies. Global Surfactant sales volume increased 2% versus the prior year.

Polymer operating income was $19.0 million versus $16.5 million in the prior year. This increase was mostly attributable to higher European Rigid Polyol and global Specialty Polyol volumes. Global Polymer volume was up 1% versus the prior year.

Specialty Product operating income was $2.3 million versus $4.2 million in the prior year primarily due to the timing of orders in our flavor business and lower volume and margins in our food business.

During the fourth quarter of 2017, the Company approved a plan to restructure a portion of its Fieldsboro, NJ production facility. The Company recorded $0.9 million of pre-tax severance expense and $1.3 million of accelerated depreciation for the areas that will be impacted by the shutdown. This decision was made to improve future asset utilization and reduce the Company's North American cost base going forward.

Full Year Highlights

Reported net income was a record $91.6 million, or $3.92 per diluted share, a 6% increase versus $86.2 million, or $3.73 per diluted share, in the prior year. Adjusted net income was a record $108.7 million, or $4.65 per diluted share, an 11% increase versus $98.2 million, or $4.25 per diluted share, in the prior year.* Current year adjusted net income excludes a $14.9 million net after-tax charge related to the new U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act legislation.

2017 marked the seventh record annual income over the last ten years.

The Surfactant segment delivered record operating income of $120.0 million, a 20% increase versus prior year. The Polymer segment delivered $82.8 million of operating income, a 14% decrease versus prior year. Despite being down versus prior year, the Polymer results were the second best on record. Specialty Product operating income was $10.0 million versus $10.7 million in the prior year.

Total company sales volume declined 1%. Most of the decline was attributable to lower commodity surfactant demand, partially offset by higher global Functional Products and Specialty Polyol end market demand.

The effect of foreign currency translation positively impacted net income by $1.0 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, versus prior year.

Free cash flow** for the year was $101 million versus $92 million in the prior year. The Company had no net debt at year-end.

The Company entered into a five year $350 million unsecured revolving line of credit in January 2018. The credit agreement allows the Company to make unsecured borrowings, as needed, for working capital and general corporate purposes, including acquisitions.

'2017 was a good year as the Company delivered record reported and adjusted net income,' said F. Quinn Stepan, Jr., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. 'Improved product mix, increased asset utilization and enhanced internal efficiencies continued to drive results. Both Surfactants and Polymers benefited from our diversification strategy and we anticipate further contributions in 2018.

For the full year, Surfactants delivered record operating income due to improved product mix, lower manufacturing costs, and the accretive impact of our 2016 Brazil acquisition. Sales benefited from our diversification efforts into functional products, higher sales within the household, industrial and institutional end markets and continued growth in more specialized applications.

Polymers delivered its second best full year results despite increased competitive pressure and higher raw material costs within our North American Polyol business. Global Polyol volumes were up slightly despite share loss in North America. The market for insulation materials remains strong due to continued global energy conservation efforts.'

* Adjusted net income is a non-GAAP measure which excludes deferred compensation income/ expense as well as other significant and infrequent/non-recurring items. See Table II for reconciliations of non-GAAP adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share.

** Free cash flow is defined as cash flow from operations less capital expenditures and cash dividends paid.

Financial Summary Three Months Ended December 31 Twelve Months Ended December 31 ($ in thousands, except per share data) 2017 2016 % Change 2017 2016 % Change Net Sales $ 473,823 $ 420,636 13 % $ 1,925,007 $ 1,766,166 9 % Operating Income $ 30,831 $ 9,932 210 % $ 146,160 $ 126,193 16 % Net Income $ 9,884 $ 8,417 17 % $ 91,578 $ 86,191 6 % Earnings per Diluted Share $ 0.42 $ 0.36 17 % $ 3.92 $ 3.73 5 % Adjusted Net Income * $ 24,649 $ 12,294 100 % $ 108,691 $ 98,187 11 % Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share * $ 1.06 $ 0.52 104 % $ 4.65 $ 4.25 9 % * See Table II for reconciliations of non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings per

Diluted Share.

Summary of Fourth Quarter Adjusted Net Income Items

Adjusted net income excludes non-operational deferred compensation income/expense and other significant and infrequent or non-recurring items.

U.S. Tax Reform Impact: The fourth quarter includes $14.9 million of net after-tax charges related to the new U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act legislation. The one-time net impact is comprised of a $19.4 million transition tax expense on certain unrepatriated earnings of foreign subsidiaries, partially offset by a $4.5 million favorable impact related to the re-measurement of net U.S. deferred tax liabilities at a lower future corporate tax rate.

The fourth quarter includes $14.9 million of net after-tax charges related to the new U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act legislation. The one-time net impact is comprised of a $19.4 million transition tax expense on certain unrepatriated earnings of foreign subsidiaries, partially offset by a $4.5 million favorable impact related to the re-measurement of net U.S. deferred tax liabilities at a lower future corporate tax rate. Business Restructuring and Asset Impairments: The fourth quarter includes $0.2 million of decommissioning expense related to the Canadian plant closure announced in 2016 and $0.6 million of after-tax severance related to the plan to restructure the Fieldsboro, NJ plant site. The prior year quarter included $4.0 million of after-tax expense comprised of: (i) $1.3 million of severance and decommissioning costs related to the Canadian plant shutdown; (ii) a $1.3 million asset write-down at the Bahia, Brazil site; and (iii) a $1.4 million asset write-down related to engineering costs associated with a project that was canceled.

The fourth quarter includes $0.2 million of decommissioning expense related to the Canadian plant closure announced in 2016 and $0.6 million of after-tax severance related to the plan to restructure the Fieldsboro, NJ plant site. The prior year quarter included $4.0 million of after-tax expense comprised of: (i) $1.3 million of severance and decommissioning costs related to the Canadian plant shutdown; (ii) a $1.3 million asset write-down at the Bahia, Brazil site; and (iii) a $1.4 million asset write-down related to engineering costs associated with a project that was canceled. Deferred Compensation: The fourth quarter includes $1.0 million of after-tax income versus $2.7 million of after-tax expense in the prior year.

The fourth quarter includes $1.0 million of after-tax income versus $2.7 million of after-tax expense in the prior year. Contract Termination Settlement: The fourth quarter of 2016 included $2.8 million of after-tax income generated on a negotiated customer contract termination fee related to the Bahia, Brazil site.

Percentage Change in Net Sales

The 13% increase in quarterly net sales was primarily due to higher selling prices, which were mostly attributable to the pass through of certain higher raw material costs. Current quarter net sales also benefited from a 1% increase in volume and a 3% positive impact of foreign currency translation.

Three Months Ended December 31, 2017 Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2017 Volume 1 % -1 % Selling Price 9 % 9 % Foreign Translation 3 % 1 % Total 13 % 9 %

Segment Results Three Months Ended December 31 Twelve Months Ended December 31 ($ in thousands) 2017 2016 % Change 2017 2016 % Change Net Sales Surfactants $ 324,174 $ 282,549 15 % $ 1,297,555 $ 1,181,563 10 % Polymers $ 131,083 $ 116,286 13 % $ 546,634 $ 498,826 10 % Specialty Products $ 18,566 $ 21,801 (15)% $ 80,818 $ 85,777 (6)% Total Net Sales $ 473,823 $ 420,636 13 % $ 1,925,007 $ 1,766,166 9 %

Three Months Ended December 31 Twelve Months Ended December 31 ($ in thousands, all amounts pre-tax) 2017 2016 % Change 2017 2016 % Change Operating Income Surfactants $ 28,257 $ 14,582 94 % $ 119,990 $ 99,796 20 % Polymers $ 19,029 $ 16,510 15 % $ 82,801 $ 96,788 (14)% Specialty Products $ 2,250 $ 4,249 (47)% $ 9,952 $ 10,698 (7)% Segment Operating Income $ 49,536 $ 35,341 40 % $ 212,743 $ 207,282 3 % Corporate Expenses $ (18,705) $ (25,409) (26)% $ (66,583) $ (81,089) (18)% Consolidated Operating Income $ 30,831 $ 9,932 210 % $ 146,160 $ 126,193 16 %

Total fourth quarter operating income, excluding corporate expenses, increased $14.2 million, or 40%, versus the prior year quarter. Total full year operating income, excluding corporate expenses, increased $5.5 million or 3% versus the prior year.

Surfactant net sales were $324.2 million for the quarter, a 15% increase versus prior year. Selling prices increased 11% versus the prior year primarily due to the pass-through of certain higher raw material costs. Sales volume increased 2%, mostly due to higher demand in the Functional Product end markets and higher Distribution sales, partially offset by lower Consumer Product commodity volumes. The translation impact of a weaker U.S. dollar increased net sales by 2%. Surfactant operating income increased $13.7 million or 94% versus the prior year, primarily attributable to $8.3 million of non-recurring expenses in the prior year, settlement of a European product claim, savings from the Canadian plant shutdown and improved product mix and growth in Agriculture end markets in Europe. Also, the prior year acquisition in Brazil positively contributed to the current year quarter.

Polymer net sales were $131.1 million in the fourth quarter, a 13% increase versus prior year. Selling prices increased 8% primarily due to the pass-through of certain higher raw material costs. Sales volume increased 1% in the quarter primarily due to higher European Rigid Polyol volume and higher global Specialty Polyol volume. This growth was partially offset by lower North American Rigid Polyol and Phthalic Anhydride volumes. North American Rigid Polyol volume was down 2% due to lost share. The translation impact of a weaker U.S. dollar favorably impacted net sales by 4%. Operating income increased $2.5 million or 15% versus the prior year quarter. This increase was primarily attributable to the European Rigid Polyol and global Specialty Polyol volume growth and the non-recurrence of a scheduled Phthalic Anhydride maintenance shutdown in the prior year quarter. Higher North American raw material costs partially offset these benefits.

Specialty Products net sales were $18.6 million for the quarter, a $3.2 million decrease versus the prior year. Operating income declined $2.0 million versus the prior year quarter primarily due to the timing of orders in our flavor business and lower volume and margins in our food business.

Corporate Expenses Three Months Ended December 31 Twelve Months Ended December 31 ($ in thousands) 2017 2016 % Change 2017 2016 % Change Total - Corporate Expenses $ 18,705 $ 25,409 (26)% $ 66,583 $ 81,089 (18)% Deferred Compensation Expense/(Income) * $ (406) $ 4,210 NM $ 4,857 $ 16,805 (71)% Restructuring and Asset Impairment Expense $ 1,271 $ 6,003 (79)% $ 3,069 $ 7,064 (57)% Adjusted Corporate Expense $ 17,840 $ 15,196 17% $ 58,657 $ 57,220 3% * See Table III for a discussion of deferred compensation plan accounting.

Corporate expenses, excluding deferred compensation and business restructuring expenses, increased $2.6 million versus the prior year quarter. Most of this increase was attributable to higher legal expense. Corporate expenses were up $1.4 million, or 3%, on a full year basis.

Income Taxes

The full year effective tax rate was 34.3% in 2017 compared to 24.3% in 2016. This increase was primarily attributable to the enactment of the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which resulted in a net tax cost of $14.9 million in 2017. The one-time net impact of $14.9 million was a result of the $19.4 million transition tax expense on certain unrepatriated earnings of foreign subsidiaries, partially offset by the $4.5 million favorable impact related to the re-measurement of net U.S. deferred tax liabilities at a lower future corporate tax rate. The increase in the effective tax rate was partially offset by favorable nonrecurring discrete items. We expect the effective tax rate to be in the range of 20% to 23% in 2018.

Selected Balance Sheet Information

The Company's net debt level decreased $48.4 million for the quarter while the net debt to total net debt plus equity ratio dropped from 5% to -1%, reflecting cash balances in excess of total debt. The decrease in net debt was attributable to a $34.8 million increase in cash combined with a $13.6 million decline in total debt. The fourth quarter rise in cash was primarily attributable to improved working capital components.

($ in millions) 12/31/17 9/30/17 6/30/17 3/31/17 12/31/16 Net Debt Total Debt $ 290.8 $ 304.4 $ 304.4 $ 316.7 $ 317.0 Cash 298.9 264.1 223.8 197.8 225.7 Net Debt $ (8.1) $ 40.3 $ 80.6 $ 118.9 $ 91.3 Equity 740.1 734.9 707.3 673.2 634.6 Net Debt + Equity $ 732.0 $ 775.2 $ 787.9 $ 792.1 $ 725.9 Net Debt / (Net Debt + Equity) -1% 5% 10% 15% 13%

The major working capital components were:

($ in millions) 12/31/17 9/30/17 6/30/17 3/31/17 12/31/16 Net Receivables $ 293.5 $ 314.1 $ 306.2 $ 287.5 $ 263.4 Inventories 172.7 163.7 178.4 189.8 173.7 Accounts Payable (205.0) (172.4) (169.2) (163.8) (158.3) $ 261.2 $ 305.4 $ 315.4 $ 313.5 $ 278.8

The Company had full year capital expenditures of $78.6 million in 2017 versus $103.1 million in the prior year.

Outlook

'After record results in 2016 and 2017, we believe our Surfactant business will continue to benefit from our diversification efforts into functional products, new technologies, expanded sales into our broad customer base globally and the stabilization of commodity surfactant volumes. However,

headwinds in our North America Polymer business related to lost share and lower margins will continue to challenge us in 2018,' said F. Quinn Stepan, Jr., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. 'Results will benefit from the lower U.S. corporate tax rate in 2018.'

Conference Call

Stepan Company will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2017 results at 10:00 a.m. ET (9:00 a.m. CT) on February 22, 2018. The call can be accessed by phone and webcast. Telephone access will be available by dialing +1 (800) 659-3371, and the webcast can be accessed through the Investor Relations/Conference Calls page at www.stepan.com. A webcast replay of the conference call will be available at the same location shortly after the call.

Supporting Slides

Slides supporting this press release will be made available at www.stepan.com under the Investor Relations center at approximately the same time as this press release is issued.

Corporate Profile

Stepan Company is a major manufacturer of specialty and intermediate chemicals used in a broad range of industries. Stepan is a leading merchant producer of surfactants, which are the key ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning compounds and in agricultural and oilfield solutions. The Company is also a leading supplier of polyurethane polyols used in the expanding thermal insulation market, and CASE (Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants, and Elastomers) industries.

Headquartered in Northfield, Illinois, Stepan utilizes a network of modern production facilities located in North and South America, Europe and Asia.

The Company's common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the symbol SCL. For more information about Stepan Company please visit the Company online at www.stepan.com

Contact: Matthew J. Eaken (847) 446-7500

Table I STEPAN COMPANY For the Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2017 and 2016 (Unaudited - in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended December 31 2017 2016 2017 2016 Net Sales $ 473,823 $ 420,636 $ 1,925,007 $ 1,766,166 Cost of Sales 393,224 351,916 1,586,742 1,427,621 Gross Profit 80,599 68,720 338,265 338,545 Operating Expenses: Selling 13,787 14,960 54,271 57,212 Administrative 21,665 19,835 76,041 75,185 Research, Development and Technical Services 13,451 13,780 53,867 56,086 Deferred Compensation (Income) Expense (406) 4,210 4,857 16,805 48,497 52,785 189,036 205,288 Business restructuring and asset impairments 1,271 6,003 3,069 7,064 Operating Income 30,831 9,932 146,160 126,193 Other Income (Expense): Interest, Net (2,826) (3,350) (11,444) (13,205) Other, Net 527 427 4,521 828 (2,299) (2,923) (6,923) (12,377) Income Before Income Taxes 28,532 7,009 139,237 113,816 Provision for Income Taxes 18,646 (1,402) 47,690 27,618 Net Income 9,886 8,411 91,547 86,198 Net (Income) Loss Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests (2) 6 31 (7) Net Income Attributable to Stepan Company $ 9,884 $ 8,417 $ 91,578 $ 86,191 Net Income Per Common Share Attributable to Stepan Company Basic $ 0.43 $ 0.37 $ 3.99 $ 3.78 Diluted $ 0.42 $ 0.36 $ 3.92 $ 3.73 Shares Used to Compute Net Income Per Common Share Attributable to Stepan Company Basic 22,961 22,860 22,946 22,793 Diluted 23,426 23,335 23,377 23,094

Table II Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Net Income and Earnings per Diluted Share Three Months Ended December 31 Twelve Months Ended December 31 ($ in thousands, except per

share amounts) 2017 EPS 2016 EPS 2017 EPS 2016 EPS Net Income Reported $ 9,884 $ 0.42 $ 8,417 $ 0.36 $ 91,578 $ 3.92 $ 86,191 $ 3.73 Deferred Compensation (Income) Expense $ (1,006) $ (0.04) $ 2,654 $ 0.11 $ (40) $ (0.00) $ 9,977 $ 0.43 Business Restructuring $ 834 $ 0.04 $ 4,028 $ 0.17 $ 2,216 $ 0.09 $ 4,824 $ 0.21 Contract Termination Settlement - - $ (2,805) $ (0.12) - - $ (2,805) $ (0.12) US Tax Reform Impact $ 14,937 $ 0.64 - - $ 14,937 $ 0.64 - - Adjusted Net Income $ 24,649 $ 1.06 $ 12,294 $ 0.52 $ 108,691 $ 4.65 $ 98,187 $ 4.25

* All amounts in this table are presented after-tax

The Company believes that certain measures that are not in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), when presented in conjunction with comparable GAAP measures, are useful for evaluating the Company's operating performance and provide better clarity on the impact of non-operational items. Internally, the Company uses this non-GAAP information as an indicator of business performance, and evaluates management's effectiveness with specific reference to these indicators. These measures should be considered in addition to, and are neither a substitute for, nor superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliation of Pre-Tax to After-Tax Adjustments Three Months Ended December 31 Twelve Months Ended December 31 ($ in thousands, except per

share amounts) 2017 EPS 2016 EPS 2017 EPS 2016 EPS Pre-Tax Adjustments Deferred Compensation (Income) Expense $ (1,622) $ 4,281 $ (65) $ 16,092 Business Restructuring 1,271 6,003 $ 3,069 $ 7,064 Contract Termination Settlement - (4,250) - $ (4,250) Total Pre-Tax Adjustments $ (351) $ 6,034 $ 3,004 $ 18,906 Cumulative Tax Effect on Adjustments $ 179 $ (2,157) $ (828) $ (6,910) US Tax Reform Impact $ 14,937 - $ 14,937 - After-Tax Adjustments $ 14,765 $ 0.64 $ 3,877 $ 0.16 $ 17,113 $ 0.73 $ 11,996 $ 0.52

Table III Deferred Compensation Plan The full effect of the deferred compensation plan on quarterly pre-tax income was $1.6 million of income versus $4.3 million of expense in the prior year. The year-to-date pretax impact was $0.1 million of income versus $16.1 million of expense in the prior year. The accounting for the deferred compensation plan results in operating income when the price of Stepan Company common stock or mutual funds held in the plan fall and expense when they rise. The Company also recognizes the change in value of mutual funds as investment income or loss. The quarter end market prices of Stepan Company common stock are as follows: 2017 2016 12/31 9/30 6/30 3/31 12/31 9/30 6/30 3/31 Stepan Company $ 78.97 $ 83.66 $ 87.14 $ 78.81 $ 81.48 $ 72.66 $ 59.53 $ 55.29

The deferred compensation income statement impact is summarized below: Three Months Ended December 31 Twelve Months Ended December 31 ($ in thousands) 2017 2016 2017 2016 Deferred Compensation Operating Income (Expense) $ 406 $ (4,210) $ (4,857) $ (16,805) Other, net - Mutual Fund Gain (Loss) 1,216 (71) 4,922 713 Total Pretax $ 1,622 $ (4,281) $ 65 $ (16,092) Total After Tax $ 1,006 $ (2,654) $ 40 $ (9,977)

Table IV Effects of Foreign Currency Translation The Company's foreign subsidiaries transact business and report financial results in their respective local currencies. As a result, foreign subsidiary income statements are translated into U.S. dollars at average foreign exchange rates appropriate for the reporting period. Because foreign exchange rates fluctuate against the U.S. dollar over time, foreign currency translation affects period-to-period comparisons of financial statement items (i.e., because foreign exchange rates fluctuate, similar period-to-period local currency results for a foreign subsidiary may translate into different U.S. dollar results). Below is a table that presents the impact that foreign currency translation had on the changes in consolidated net sales and various income line items for the three and twelve month periods ending December 31, 2017 as compared to 2016: ($ in millions) Three Months Ended December 31 Increase (Decrease) Increase Due to Foreign Currency Translation Twelve Months Ended December 31 Increase (Decrease) Increase Due to Foreign Currency Translation 2017 2016 2017 2016 Net Sales $ 473.8 $ 420.6 $ 53.2 $ 12.4 $ 1,925.0 $ 1,766.2 $ 158.8 $ 9.9 Gross Profit 80.6 68.7 11.9 2.2 338.3 338.5 (0.2) 2.6 Operating Income 30.8 9.9 20.9 1.4 146.2 126.2 20.0 1.7 Pretax Income 28.5 7.0 21.5 1.3 139.2 113.8 25.4 1.6

Table V Stepan Company Consolidated Balance Sheets December 31, 2017 and December 31, 2016 December 31

2017 December 31

2016 ASSETS Current Assets $ 788,736 $ 685,541 Property, Plant & Equipment, Net 598,443 582,714 Other Assets 83,682 85,635 Total Assets $ 1,470,861 $ 1,353,890 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities $ 320,253 $ 297,265 Deferred Income Taxes 10,962 12,497 Long-term Debt 268,299 288,859 Other Non-current Liabilities 130,433 119,353 Total Stepan Company Stockholders' Equity 740,096 634,604 Noncontrolling Interest 818 1,312 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 1,470,861 $ 1,353,890

