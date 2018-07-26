Sterling Appoints Josh Peirez as co-CEO

NEW YORK, July 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sterling Talent Solutions (Sterling), the global leader in employment background screening solutions, announced today the appointment of Josh Peirez as co-CEO and a member of its Board of Directors. Billy Greenblatt, Founder and Chairman of the Board, who recently returned to the CEO role, will maintain a co-CEO role.

"I couldn't be more pleased to have Josh join as my partner to lead the business," said Greenblatt. "Josh is an extraordinary change agent. His extensive strategy, product and operations experience, in addition to his obsessive focus on the customer, will be instrumental in delivering on Sterling's global vision of making the world a safer place," he continued.

Peirez joins Sterling from Dun & Bradstreet, where he held the role of President and COO. Prior to D&B, he served as Chief Innovation Officer at MasterCard.

"I have a deep passion for Sterling's vision," Peirez said. "The market opportunity, combined with Sterling's commitment to innovation and customers-first approach, presented the perfect opportunity for me to make a meaningful impact. I'm thrilled to be working with the best team in the industry," he continued.

"Billy and Josh make an exceptional duo as co-CEOs," commented Chris Crampton, Managing Director at Goldman Sachs and member of Sterling's Board of Directors. In 2015, the Merchant Banking Division of Goldman Sachs and affiliated investors acquired a majority interest in the company. Crampton continued, "Billy is an industry pioneer with a better understanding of the background screening industry than anyone. Josh has extensive experience fostering strong and innovative cultures in extremely successful businesses. Together they create a leadership team that's unmatched in the industry."

About Sterling

Sterling Talent Solutions, the world's leading background screening provider, helps make the world a safer place, not only for our 25,000 clients globally, but for every person who is impacted by their hiring decisions. With 20 offices in nine countries and growing, Sterling conducts over 100 million searches annually with a team of over 4,400 employees. Sterling is accredited by the National Association of Professional Background Screeners (NAPBS). Visit www.sterlingtalentsolutions.com.

Sterling Talent Solutions is a service mark of Sterling Infosystems, Inc.

Media Contact: [email protected]

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sterling-appoints-josh-peirez-as-co-ceo-300687379.html

SOURCE Sterling Talent Solutions