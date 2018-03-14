Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Steve Trowbridge to Speak at ASEAN Gaming Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/14/2018 | 02:01am CET

Trowbridge to share expertise on: The Tourist Dollar – Role of Non-Gaming Amenities

Steve Trowbridge, CEO of Rhetroactive (www.rhetro.co), will be speaking about the role of Non-Gaming Amenities at the ASEAN Gaming Conference at the Conrad Manila, Philippines. The panel will take place on March 20, 2018 from 1:30 – 2:10 pm.

Trowbridge’s firm creates compelling brand stories for built environments and the majority of Rhetroactive’s projects vary from theme parks to hospitality and retail. Some of these brands include Starbucks, Oakley, Universal Studios, BBC Worldwide, Merlin Entertainments, Twentieth Century Fox, Parques Reunidos Group and Melco Crown Entertainment. In additional to its wide-ranging roster, Rhetroactive also serves as the world-wide agency for location-based experiences for Discovery Communications.

For a little sneak peek at what Steve will be highlighting during the conference, watch our fun video HERE (https://vimeo.com/258895427)

Please contact [email protected] for interview opportunities.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:21aMICROSOFT : How Artificial Intelligence Will Transform Business
DJ
03:17aPACTON GOLD : Settles Debt for Shares
AQ
03:16aOil prices stable after two-day decline, but rising U.S. output drags
RE
03:15aAMERICAN OUTDOOR BRANDS : After ultimatum, Catholic university administrator chooses gun maker over CFO job
AQ
03:14aAMERICAN OUTDOOR BRANDS : The Miami Herald, Fabiola Santiago column
AQ
03:08aBROADCOM : to end bid for Qualcomm, keeps plan to move to U.S. - sources
RE
03:08aBank fee potential slashed as Trump ends Broadcom's Qualcomm takeover
RE
03:04aBROADCOM TO END BID FOR QUALCOMM, KEEPS PLAN TO MOVE TO U.S. : sources
RE
03:04aBROADCOM TO END BID FOR QUALCOMM, KEEPS PLAN TO MOVE TO U.S. : sources
RE
03:02aJONES LANG LASALLE : JLL Tops Real Estate Investment Advisory Ranking for Seventh Year in Asia Pacific
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1VOLKSWAGEN : VW assigns 20 billion euros in battery orders in electric car drive
2BROADCOM LIMITED : BROADCOM TO END BID FOR QUALCOMM, KEEPS PLAN TO MOVE TO U.S.: sources
3TIANQI LITHIUM CORP : Explainer - Chile attempts to block China from prize lithium asset
4ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : Bank fee potential slashed as Trump ends Broadcom's Qualcomm takeover
5JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY : JP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : JPMorgan invests in fixed-income data startup

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.