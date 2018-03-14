Steve Trowbridge to Speak at ASEAN Gaming Conference

Steve Trowbridge, CEO of Rhetroactive (www.rhetro.co),
will be speaking about the role of Non-Gaming Amenities at the ASEAN
Gaming Conference at the Conrad Manila, Philippines. The panel will take
place on March 20, 2018 from 1:30 – 2:10 pm.
Trowbridge’s firm creates compelling brand stories for built
environments and the majority of Rhetroactive’s projects vary from theme
parks to hospitality and retail. Some of these brands include Starbucks,
Oakley, Universal Studios, BBC Worldwide, Merlin Entertainments,
Twentieth Century Fox, Parques Reunidos Group and Melco Crown
Entertainment. In additional to its wide-ranging roster, Rhetroactive
also serves as the world-wide agency for location-based experiences for
Discovery Communications.
For a little sneak peek at what Steve will be highlighting during the
conference, watch our fun video HERE (https://vimeo.com/258895427)
Please contact [email protected] for
interview opportunities.
