Steve Trowbridge to Speak at ASEAN Gaming Conference

Trowbridge to share expertise on: The Tourist Dollar – Role of Non-Gaming Amenities

Steve Trowbridge, CEO of Rhetroactive (www.rhetro.co), will be speaking about the role of Non-Gaming Amenities at the ASEAN Gaming Conference at the Conrad Manila, Philippines. The panel will take place on March 20, 2018 from 1:30 – 2:10 pm.

Trowbridge’s firm creates compelling brand stories for built environments and the majority of Rhetroactive’s projects vary from theme parks to hospitality and retail. Some of these brands include Starbucks, Oakley, Universal Studios, BBC Worldwide, Merlin Entertainments, Twentieth Century Fox, Parques Reunidos Group and Melco Crown Entertainment. In additional to its wide-ranging roster, Rhetroactive also serves as the world-wide agency for location-based experiences for Discovery Communications.

For a little sneak peek at what Steve will be highlighting during the conference, watch our fun video HERE (https://vimeo.com/258895427)

Please contact [email protected] for interview opportunities.

