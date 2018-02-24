Stewart Shops : at the Smithsonian!

02/23/18

A pair of local Stewart's fans were visiting the Smithsonian in Washington D.C. this week and ran across an unlikely sight... A Stewart's coffee lid in an exhibit at the Smithsonian!

Louise Harpman and Scott Specht, the creators of this exhibit in the Smithsonian, own the largest collection of independently patented drink-through plastic cup lids in America. Harpman keeps the lids in acid-free boxes, superior double-walled, climate-controlled and UV-protected cases. Together, they have over 550 lids - and the number is still growing!

In their travels, they decided to collect a bit of Upstate NY history and carry it on with them.

For more information on the exhibit click here.