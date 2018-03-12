Stock Review for Chemicals Investors -- Versum Materials, DowDuPont, Eastman Chemical, and FMC Corp.

NEW YORK, March 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- WallStEquities.com strives to bring the best free research to the investment community. Today we are offering reports on VSM, DWDP, EMN, and FMC which can be accessed for free by signing up to www.wallstequities.com/registration. According to a Deloitte Global report, global chemical mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity in 2018 is expected to remain strong, as higher valuations continue to be mitigated by improving global economic conditions, continued inexpensive financing, and an appetite among industry participants for growth and transformative M&A transactions. Pre-market, WallStEquities.com revisits the Major Diversified Chemicals space to see how select stocks have fared at the close of the last trading session: Versum Materials Inc. (NYSE: VSM), DowDuPont Inc. (NYSE: DWDP), Eastman Chemical Co. (NYSE: EMN), and FMC Corp. (NYSE: FMC). All you have to do is sign up today for this free limited time offer by clicking the link below.

Versum Materials

Last Friday at the close, shares in Tempe, Arizona headquartered Versum Materials Inc. ended 1.51% higher at $39.74. The stock recorded a trading volume of 540,969 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 11.50% in the last month, 10.14% in the previous three months, and 35.91% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 5.05% and 8.24%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of Versum Materials, which develops, manufactures, transports, and handles specialty materials to the semiconductor and display industries in the US, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, and rest of Asia, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 66.83.

DowDuPont

Midland, Michigan headquartered DowDuPont Inc.'s stock finished Friday's session 2.34% higher at $72.23 with a total trading volume of 5.27 million shares. The Company's shares have advanced 2.31% in the last month and 1.62% over the previous three months. The stock is trading above its 200-day moving average by 1.24%. Additionally, shares of DowDuPont, which through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide, have an RSI of 52.34.

On March 06th, 2018, The Dow Chemical Company (Dow), a subsidiary of DowDuPont, announced that the Company has been officially certified by the Top Employers Institute for its exceptional employee offerings. Dow received 2018 certification as a Top Employer in the following locations: Canada, China, Egypt, Germany, Ghana, India, Kenya, Mexico, Netherlands, Nigeria, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Sweden, Switzerland, UAE, and US. The Company has also been recognized as an overall Top Employer for North America, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa.

Eastman Chemical

Shares in Kingsport, Tennessee-based Eastman Chemical Co. ended the session 3.20% higher at 109.29. A total volume of 1.73 million shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 1.26 million shares. The stock has gained 10.42% in the past month, 20.62% over the previous three months, and 40.95% over the past year. The Company's shares are trading above their 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 10.61% and 21.73%, respectively. Moreover, shares of Eastman Chemical, which manufactures and sells materials, specialty additives, chemicals, and fibers in the US and internationally, have an RSI of 72.95.

On February 15th, 2018, Eastman Chemical's Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.56 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable on April 06th, 2018, to stockholders of record as of March 15th, 2018.

FMC Corp.

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania headquartered FMC Corp.'s shares recorded a trading volume of 1.15 million shares. The stock closed 1.58% higher at $83.55. The Company's shares have gained 42.02% over the past year. The stock is trading 2.94% below its 200-day moving average. Additionally, shares of FMC Corp., which provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide, have an RSI of 46.95.

On February 14th, 2018, research firm Citigroup upgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Neutral' to 'Buy'.

On February 14th, 2018, research firm Citigroup upgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Neutral' to 'Buy'.

On February 16th, 2018, FMC Corp. announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of 16.5 cents per share, payable on April 19th, 2018, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 29th, 2018.

