Stock Review for Gold's Investors -- Agnico Eagle Mines, Alamos Gold, AngloGold Ashanti, and Asanko Gold

Today, WallStEquities.com shifts focus on Gold, which, compared to other precious metals used for investment, has the most effective safe-haven and hedging properties across a number of countries. Under review this morning are the following stocks: Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE: AEM), Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE: AGI), AngloGold Ashanti Ltd (NYSE: AU), and Asanko Gold Inc. (NYSE AMER: AKG).

Agnico Eagle Mines

Last Friday at the close, shares in Toronto, Canada headquartered Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd ended 0.97% higher at $39.45. The stock recorded a trading volume of 2.46 million shares, which was above its three months average volume of 1.39 million shares. The Company's shares are trading below their 50-day moving average by 9.79%. Furthermore, shares of the Company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Finland, and Mexico, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 40.83.

On February 28th, 2018, research firm TD Securities upgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Hold' to 'Buy'.

Alamos Gold

Toronto, Canada headquartered Alamos Gold Inc.'s stock finished Friday's session 1.17% higher at $5.19. A total volume of 3.80 million shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 2.12 million shares. The Company's shares are trading below their 50-day moving average by 8.66%. Additionally, shares of Alamos Gold, which together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America, have an RSI of 45.72.

On February 22nd, 2018, Alamos Gold reported its results for the quarter and year ended December 31st, 2017. For Q4 2017, the Company produced record 120,300 ounces of gold, reported a net loss of $(4.7) million, and generated cash flow from operating activities of $48.6 million. For the full year, the Company produced record 429,400 ounces of gold, realized net earnings of $27.4 million, and generated total mine-site free cash flow of $77.5 million.

AngloGold Ashanti

Shares in Johannesburg, South Africa headquartered AngloGold Ashanti Ltd ended the session 1.64% lower at $8.97. A total volume of 6.58 million shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 3.03 million shares. The stock is trading below its 200-day moving average by 10.10%. Moreover, shares of AngloGold Ashanti, which operates as a gold mining and exploration company, have an RSI of 30.75. Click here to subscribe for a free membership which welcomes you with our report on AU at:

Asanko Gold

Vancouver, Canada headquartered Asanko Gold Inc.'s shares recorded a trading volume of 3.06 million shares, which was above their three months average volume of 1.28 million shares. The stock closed 3.03% lower at $0.74. The Company's shares have gained surged 62.98% in the previous three months. The stock is trading 12.71% below its 50-day moving average. Additionally, shares of Asanko Gold, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties, have an RSI of 37.21.

On March 15th, 2018, Asanko Gold reported its Q4 2017 and full-year 2017 results. For Q4 2017, gold production was 51,550 ounces, net loss attributable to common shareholders was $(7.1) million, and gold sales were 49,561 ounces. For the full year 2017, gold production of 205,047 ounces, net income attributable to common shareholders was $6.1 million, and gold sales were 206,079 ounces.

--

Wall St. Equities :

