Stock Review for Gold's Investors -- Sandstorm Gold, Golden Star Resources, Sibanye Gold, and Royal Gold

Sandstorm Gold

Last Friday at the close, shares in Vancouver, Canada headquartered Sandstorm Gold Ltd ended 0.40% lower at $4.99. The stock recorded a trading volume of 1.02 million shares. The Company's shares have advanced 12.64% in the last one month, 9.91% in the previous three months, and 27.95% on an YTD basis. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 10.98% and 17.79%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of Sandstorm Gold, which focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 63.49.

On December 20th, 2017, Sandstorm Gold announced that it has amended its revolving credit agreement (the "Revolving Loan"), allowing it to borrow up to US$150 million for general corporate purposes, including paying dividends. The syndicate of banks include The Bank of Nova Scotia, Bank of Montreal, National Bank of Canada, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, and Royal Bank of Canada. The Revolving Loan has a term of four years, maturing on December 20th, 2021. Get the full research report on SAND for free by clicking below at:

Golden Star Resources

Toronto, Canada headquartered Golden Star Resources Ltd's stock finished Friday's session 0.51% higher at $0.89 with a total trading volume of 1.00 million shares. The Company's shares have advanced 3.49% in the last one month, 15.87% over the previous three months, and 19.38% since the start of this year. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 8.89% and 18.93%, respectively. Additionally, shares of the Company, which operates as a gold mining and exploration company, have an RSI of 63.03. Get access to our top-rated research, including the free report on GSS at:

Sibanye Gold

Shares in Westonaria, South Africa headquartered Sibanye Gold Ltd ended the session 2.32% lower at $5.05 with a total trading volume of 2.59 million shares. The stock has gained 15.49% over the previous three months and 9.24% on an YTD basis. The Company's shares are trading below their 50-day moving average by 1.87%. Moreover, shares of Sibanye Gold, which operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and the US, have an RSI of 51.36. Click here to subscribe for a free membership which welcomes you with our report on SBGL at:

Royal Gold

Denver, Colorado-based Royal Gold Inc.'s shares recorded a trading volume of 821,943 shares, which was above their three months average volume of 465,070 shares. The stock closed 0.09% higher at $82.12. The Company's shares have gained 0.15% in the past month and 29.63% since the start of this year. The stock is trading 0.62% above its 200-day moving average. Additionally, shares of Royal Gold, which together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests, have an RSI of 40.89.

On December 27th, 2017, Royal Gold reported that Centerra Gold ("Centerra") announced that, due to a lack of sufficient water resources, mill processing operations at the Mount Milligan mine in British Columbia, Canada have been temporarily suspended. Centerra reported that there will be adequate fresh water available to restart mill processing operations at partial capacity by the end of January 2018 and at full capacity after the spring melt, typically in April.

On December 28th, 2017, research firm Canaccord Genuity downgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Buy' to 'Hold' while revising its previous target price from $109 a share to $99 a share. To get free access to your research report on RGLD, sign up at:

