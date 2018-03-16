Stock Review for Lumber, Wood Production's Investors -- Boise Cascade, Rayonier, Weyerhaeuser, and PotlatchDeltic

NEW YORK, March 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- WallStEquities.com strives to bring the best free research to the investment community. Today we are offering reports on BCC, RYN, WY, and PCH which can be accessed for free by signing up to www.wallstequities.com/registration. On Thursday, March 15, 2018, the NASDAQ Composite ended the trading session at 7,481.74, down 0.20%; the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged 0.47% higher, to finish at 24,873.66; and the S&P 500 closed at 2,747.33, slightly dropping 0.08%. US markets saw four out of nine sectors finishing the day in red, one in green, and four in neutral territory. This Friday, WallStEquities.com has initiated reports coverage on the following Lumber, Wood Production equities: Boise Cascade Co. (NYSE: BCC), Rayonier Inc. (NYSE: RYN), Weyerhaeuser Co. (NYSE: WY), and PotlatchDeltic Corp. (NASDAQ: PCH). All you have to do is sign up today for this free limited time offer by clicking the link below.

www.wallstequities.com/registration

Boise Cascade

Boise, Idaho headquartered Boise Cascade Co.'s stock finished Thursday's session 0.61% lower at $40.80 with a total trading volume of 417,192 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 45.20% over the past twelve months. The stock is trading above its 200-day moving average by 15.82%. Additionally, shares of Boise Cascade, which manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the US and Canada, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 49.12.

On March 15th, 2018, research firm Seaport Global Securities initiated a 'Neutral' rating on the Company's stock. Get the full research report on BCC for free by clicking below at:

www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=BCC

Rayonier

On Thursday, shares in Rayonier Inc. recorded a trading volume of 668,462 shares. The stock ended the session 0.20% lower at $35.22. The Company's shares have advanced 12.13% in the previous three months and 22.04% over the last twelve months. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 6.33% and 15.84%, respectively. Moreover, shares of Rayonier, which as of December 31, 2017, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the US South (1.8 million acres), US Pacific Northwest (378,000 acres), and New Zealand (410,000 acres), have an RSI of 66.41.

On March 01st, 2018, research firm Citigroup initiated a 'Neutral' rating on the Company's stock, with a target price of $37 per share. Get access to our top-rated research, including the free report on RYN at:

www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=RYN

Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Co.'s shares closed the day 1.08% higher at $35.62. The stock recorded a trading volume of 3.99 million shares. The Company's shares have gained 5.14% over the last twelve months. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 0.84% and 3.74%, respectively. Additionally, shares of Weyerhaeuser, which own or control 12.4 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada, have an RSI of 58.15. Click here to subscribe for a free membership which welcomes you with our report on WY at:

www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=WY

PotlatchDeltic

Shares in PotlatchDeltic Corp. finished 1.55% higher at $52.50. The stock recorded a trading volume of 744,673 shares, which is above its three months average volume of 678.03 thousand shares. The Company's shares have advanced 17.58% over the last twelve months. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 1.14% and 5.60%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of PotlatchDeltic, which owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi, have an RSI of 54.48. Join our big investor community at Wall St. Equities today and get your free report on PCH at:

www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=PCH

Wall St. Equities :

Wall St. Equities (WSE) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and micro-cap stocks. WSE has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

WSE has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email [email protected]. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by WSE. WSE is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither WSE nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit

https://wallstequities.com/legal-disclaimer/

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company, we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: [email protected]

Phone number: +21-32-044-483

Office Address: 1 Scotts Road #24-10, Shaw Center Singapore 228

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stock-review-for-lumber-wood-productions-investors----boise-cascade-rayonier-weyerhaeuser-and-potlatchdeltic-300615195.html

SOURCE Wall St. Equities