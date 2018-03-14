Stock Review for Textile - Apparel Clothing's Investors -- Canada Goose, Carter's, G-III Apparel, and Gildan Activewear

NEW YORK, March 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Canada Goose Holdings

On Tuesday, shares in Toronto, Canada headquartered Canada Goose Holdings Inc. recorded a trading volume of 465,329 shares. The stock ended the day at $33.31, rising slightly by 0.82% from the last trading session. The Company's shares have advanced 9.36% in the past month and 18.71% in the previous three months. The stock is trading above its 200-day moving average by 36.14%. Furthermore, shares of Canada Goose, which designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the US, and internationally, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 52.70.

On February 27th, 2018, Canada Goose celebrated its ten-year relationship with Polar Bears International, an organization dedicated to the preservation of polar bears and their habitat, by announcing the creation of its signature 'PBI Blue' color as a customized Pantone shade just in time for International Polar Bear Day.

On March 13th, 2018, research firm Credit Suisse initiated an 'Outperform' rating on the Company's stock.

Carter's

Atlanta, Georgia headquartered Carter's Inc.'s stock saw a slight decline of 0.04%, finishing yesterday's session at $111.78. A total volume of 1.87 million shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 671,990 shares. The Company's shares have gained 25.68% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 200-day moving average by 11.40%. Additionally, shares of Carter's, which together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, OshKosh, and other brands, have an RSI of 34.78.

On February 23rd, 2018, research firm Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated its 'Buy' rating on the Company's stock with an increase of the target price from $115 a share to $137 a share.

On March 12th, 2018, Carter's announced that Brian J. Lynch, President, will present at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference on March 14th, 2018, at 1:00 p.m. EDT at the St. Regis Hotel in New York City. A broadcast of the presentation will be available under the Investor Relations section of the Company's website.

G-III Apparel Group

Shares in New York-based G-III Apparel Group Ltd ended the session 0.14% higher at $35.56. The stock recorded a trading volume of 358,719 shares. The Company's shares have gained 2.80% in the last month, 2.07% over the previous three months, and 48.48% over the past year. The stock is trading 20.33% above its 200-day moving average. Moreover, shares of G-III Apparel, which designs, manufactures, and markets men's and women's apparel, have an RSI of 41.49.

Gildan Activewear

At the closing bell on Tuesday, Montreal, Canada headquartered Gildan Activewear Inc.'s stock declined slightly by 0.41%, finishing at $28.91. A total volume of 238,582 shares was traded. The Company's shares have gained 13.11% over the past year. The stock is trading 6.61% below its 200-day moving average. Additionally, shares of Gildan Activewear, which manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in the US, Canada, Mexico, Europe, Asia/Pacific, and Latin America, have an RSI of 36.59.

On February 22nd, 2018, Gildan Activewear's Board of Directors has approved a 20% increase in the amount of the current quarterly dividend and has declared a cash dividend of $0.112 per share, payable on April 02nd, 2018, to shareholders of record on March 08th, 2018.

