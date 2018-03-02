Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Stock futures lower as Trump sets stage for trade war

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/02/2018 | 01:17pm CET
FILE PHOTO - Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - U.S. stock futures pointed to a fourth straight daily fall on Friday, as investors fretted President Donald Trump had launched a global trade war with his promise to impose import tariffs on steel and aluminum.

Europe promised to act firmly and China said it would defend its interests appropriately if Trump followed through with his pledge to place a 25 percent tax on steel and 10 percent on aluminum next week.

Trump's announcement drove a third straight 1 percent decline for the Dow and S&P 500 on Thursday, putting the Dow into negative territory for the year, and futures pointed to almost a 1 percent fall at opening.

"The announcement has also come at a time when investor sentiment is already fragile," Oanda Senior Market Analyst Craig Erlam said in a note.

"For someone so obsessed with stock market performance, he's taking a big gamble with these tariff's, the benefits of which are questionable."

World stocks tracked the Wall Street selloff into the close and tumbled on Friday, with investors flocking towards traditional safe havens including government bonds, Japan's yen and gold. Spot gold <XAU=> prices rose 0.50 percent to $1,322.76 per ounce.

By 7:05 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis <1YMc1> down 207 points, S&P 500 e-minis <ESc1> down 14 points and Nasdaq 100 e-minis <NQc1> down 58 points.

Wall Street fell for the first time in 11 months in February, hit by worries that rising interest rates and bond yields would cool the economy and finally begin to draw money out of equities after an almost decade-long rally.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell cooled speculation that the U.S. central bank was set to accelerate with monetary tightening on Thursday by saying there were no signs the world's largest economy was overheating.

But New York-Fed chief William Dudley sent another shock through markets later in the day by saying that he regarded four rate hikes this year as in line with the "gradual" definition the Fed has been giving to markets.

Until this week, interest rate futures were pricing in only three hikes.

On a thin day for data, the University Of Michigan consumer sentiment index is expected at 10 a.m. ET.

The day's biggest earnings release is J.C. Penney Co Inc (>> J C Penney Company Inc), expected to report a rise in fourth-quarter same-store sales after a strong holiday season.

Among stocks, Smith & Wesson maker American Outdoor slumped 14 percent after giving a weak forecast for its fourth quarter starting in February.

Gap Inc soared 9 percent in premarket trading after the clothing retailer topped fourth quarter estimates.

(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

By Ankur Banerjee

Stocks treated in this article : Gap, J C Penney Company Inc, American Outdoor Brands Corp
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN OUTDOOR BRANDS CORP 4.56% 9.41 Delayed Quote.-29.91%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -1.68% 24608.98 Delayed Quote.1.25%
GAP 0.38% 31.7 Delayed Quote.-7.28%
J C PENNEY COMPANY INC -9.47% 3.92 Delayed Quote.37.03%
NASDAQ 100 -1.52% 6750.5421 Delayed Quote.7.82%
NASDAQ COMP. -1.27% 7180.5614 Delayed Quote.6.29%
S&P 500 -1.33% 2677.67 Real-time Quote.2.64%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:48pBritain's GKN, fighting hostile bid, says in talks over auto unit deal
RE
01:43pHow Shell hid a Whale before placing Mexican oil bet
RE
01:43pTSX futures down on trade war fears, lower oil prices
RE
01:36pISABEL DOS SANTOS : Angola offers former dos Santos diamond rights to investors
RE
01:31pEuropean Commission says views trade as win-win situation
RE
01:19pNorway cuts inflation target to 2 percent, triggers crown rally
RE
01:17pStock futures lower as Trump sets stage for trade war
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : VW tells court it did not break rules over 'dieselgate' disclosure
2ESPERITE : ESPERITE (ESP) : L1 Capital subscribes to the 16th tranche of investment today
3RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC : RYANAIR : Astonishing Patiently a champion in waiting
4May to set out Brexit vision for trade deal deeper than any other
5GOLD : Gold as an inflation hedge? Well, sort of...

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.