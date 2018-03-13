StockX : Launches Charity IPOs On Its 'Stock Market Of Things'

DETROIT, March 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- StockX, the world's first online "stock market of things" for high-demand consumer products, today announced the launch of StockX Charity IPOs, a charity initiative aimed at partnering with the world's biggest celebrities for the world's most important causes.

"After testing three successful charity campaigns which raised almost $700,000 in 2017, we realized StockX is in a unique position to leverage our platform to make a positive impact," said Josh Luber, CEO and co-founder of StockX. "With the launch of Charity IPOs we can turn one-of-a-kind and highly sought after celebrity products into real dollars that directly help those in need."

Wu-Tang Clan is the first celebrity group to partner with StockX for a Charity IPO under the codename C.R.E.A.M. (Charity Rules Everyone Around Me). Funds raised will directly benefit the Wu-Tang Foundation, which supports children from marginalized and neglected areas.

"Working with StockX makes perfect sense because they have been doing great work in the celebrity charity space for a while," says Oliver "Power" Grant, Co-Director, Wu-Tang Foundation. "A joint venture like this has the potential to positively expand the foundation's efforts and reach in communities."

Wu-Tang Foundation Co-Director Tareef Michael continues, "Our foundation helps those who are in communities with racial disparities. Communities plagued by violence, the lack of a proper education, unemployment, and more. We are certain that with StockX we will continue to supply support to those in need with the money we raise."

On Tuesday, March 13, 2018 fans who make a $10 donation on StockX to support C.R.E.A.M. will have the chance to win autographed clothing and accessories from RZA, GZA, Raekwon, Method Man, Ghostface Killah, DJ Mathematics, Inspectah Deck, Masta Killa and U-God.

"After working in this space for over 15 years, it was exciting to find a consumer marketplace that wanted to make social impact a core part of its mission, and made Wu-Tang the perfect kickoff partner," said Jodie Blum, recently named Philanthropic Director for StockX.

StockX Charity IPOs are aimed at raising funds for nonprofit organizations by partnering with celebrities and brands to list rare and exclusive products on the StockX platform. Products will be available across all StockX categories, including sneakers, streetwear, watches, handbags and more, and will benefit favorite charities of the celebrity and brand partners.

In 2017, StockX hosted three charity initiatives, raising almost $700,000 for six different charities:

Wu-Tang Charity IPO Prizes Include :

Autographed Brazil National Team 2012 Home Soccer Jersey worn on stage at GZA's inaugural performance in Wu-Tang Clan: Original Black Basketball Jersey and Matching Shorts, 1 of only 6 Wu-Wear Stash

How it Works

The StockX and Wu-Tang Foundation Charity IPO runs from 12:00 p.m. EDT on Tuesday , March 13, 2018 through 11:59 p.m. EDT on Friday , March 16, 2018.





, March 13, 2018 through , March 16, 2018. To donate, visit: https://stockx.com/charity/wu-tang





Make one or multiple $10 donation(s) for a chance to win. You can earn additional entries to win for every friend that you refer who also makes a donation (in any amount).





donation(s) for a chance to win. You can earn additional entries to win for every friend that you refer who also makes a donation (in any amount). StockX will randomly draw a total of eight winners, who will be able to select, in order, a prize of their choosing.





100% of net proceeds raised from donations will directly benefit the Wu-Tang Foundation.





Anyone can donate, but only residents of the United States who are 18 years or older are eligible to win.





who are 18 years or older are eligible to win. See the full rules and eligibility requirements at: https://stockx.com/charity/wu-tang

For detailed information on each prize, visit: https://stockx.com/charity/wu-tang

For additional information on StockX, visit: stockx.com

About StockX

Detroit-based StockX launched in February 2016 and is the world's first "Stock Market of Things." StockX enables the buying and selling of high-demand consumer products, including sneakers, watches, handbags and streetwear. StockX connects buyers and sellers by the same methods as the world's stock markets – using anonymity and standardization to provide real-time market pricing and complete transparency. All products are physically inspected for quality and authenticity by StockX. The StockX platform also supplies in-depth market analysis, individual portfolio tracking, historical sales and volume metrics.

About the Wu-Tang Clan

The multi-platinum-selling Wu-Tang Clan is the most influential hip-hop group of all-time. The ground-breaking group was the first to broker solo deals for each member at different record labels thus changing the landscape with Wu-Tang releases while systematically increasing the value of the "W." They were the first group to start a hip-hop streetwear brand with Wu-Wear in the 90s that continues to flourish to this day.

Wu-Tang is composed of rappers RZA, GZA, Ol' Dirty Bastard, Method Man, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, Inspectah Deck, U-God, Masta Killa and Cappadonna. The group's 1993 debut album, Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers), is considered to be one of the greatest albums in hip-hop history.

About Wu-Tang Foundation

The mission of the Wu-Tang Foundation is to utilize the Wu-Tang brand and platform to bring awareness, resources, and financial support to communities around the world plagued by violence, lack of proper education, unemployment and racial disparities. Our goal is to create Coalitions for Peace and Community Redevelopment Programs.

